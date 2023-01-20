OUR POSITION: Funding is the challenge, but making South River Road a four-lane evacuation route should be a major priority.
For eight years, Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch has pleaded for three things from the Metropolitan Planning Organization.
“We need another way over the Myakka River (on State Road 776), we need another bridge or bypass in Punta Gorda and we need to four-lane River Road all the way to Winchester Boulevard,” Deutsch repeated this week during a phone call. “It all seems to fall on deaf ears.”
Deutsch, Charlotte County’s representative on the MPO, had some success years ago with a similar plea. He asked Lee County to support widening Burnt Store Road to accommodate all the growth along that corridor. It finally happened, with support from Commissioner Chris Constance, among others.
With the widening of River Road between U.S. 41 (Tamiami Trail) and Interstate 75 underway, attention needs to turn to the other half of the two-lane, much-used road that runs south of Tamiami Trail, into Englewood.
But, while the importance of that project is agreed upon by everyone, it’s still a low priority and where the money would come from remains a mystery.
“River Road is as important to Charlotte County as Burnt Store Road was,” Deutsch said. “We would be happy to support (River Road widening) but the MPO says it is not a priority.
“If the Myakka bridge between Port Charlotte and Englewood is shut down and people have to go River Road to get home, it takes an hour to an hour-and-one-half. That’s just a fact.
“At least now when I talk about River Road at the MPO meeting I am getting some head nods.”
The biggest issue is always money.
At a recent joint meeting of MPOs, Sarasota MPO representative Ryan Brown noted that costs to widen the other half of River Road had “doubled since the pandemic.”
The widening of River Road South is in the Florida Department of Transportation partnership project list but currently sits on the 2045 long range transportation plan. That program uses FDOT money and requires a local match.
To get the project started earlier than the 2045 time frame, there will almost have to be a combination of state, federal and local sources. That’s where Sarasota County and Charlotte County have to cooperate. Charlotte County’s willingness is necessary even though none of River Road is inside its borders.
Sarasota County, like Charlotte, has its own list of road projects that residents there would put in front of anything having to do with River Road. Until Wellen Park is closer to build-out, there seems to be a false impression that a wider River Road is not a dire need.
But with housing projects slated for River Road closer to Winchester and the plans for Wellen Park calling for more building in that area, waiting is not a luxury.
“It can take 20 to 25 years to fund, plan and (complete a highway project),” Deutsch reminded everyone.
It appears any chance to get River Road widened all the way to Winchester Boulevard, or better yet to Indiana Avenue, will be for the squeaky wheel to make enough noise to be greased.
