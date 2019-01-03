Word reached us last week of the recent death of longtime Sun colleague, Howard James, at his home in Norway, Maine. He was 83.
A skeptic by temperament and training, Howard was the embodiment of a no-nonsense, old-school newspaperman – a curmudgeonly Midwesterner transplanted to rural New England and then Southwest Florida, where he wrote editorials – never signed – for the Sun for more than a decade.
At his core, Howard believed the functioning of a free and vigorous press was critical to the well-being of American society, no matter how large or small the community. He was an activist newsman. He believed journalists had an obligation to serve the public. He believed news professionals could and should work to change things for the better. He was a skeptic, not a cynic.
Howard’s career extended more than six decades. He covered Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy. He won the Pulitzer Prize for a series detailing corrupt practices in the legal system.
While initially studying forestry at Michigan State University in the early 1950s, he soon found his vocation. Howard established Michigan State’s first news service. He bought a camera and hired out to local television station covering, among other things, the Michigan Legislature.
(Year’s later he was awarded an honorary doctorate degree from Michigan State for his lifetime work.)
Star-driven TV news was not his style. Newspaper writing was. Investigative reporting. Howard was hired by the Chicago Tribune in 1960, and left after four years for The Christian Science Monitor. He became the national paper’s Midwest bureau chief in 1964.
While at the Monitor, Howard won a Pulitzer Prize for his series about judicial corruption, “Crisis in the Courts,” later a book. He followed that up in 1970 with “Children in Trouble: A National Scandal.” about programs for delinquent youth. His focus on young people continued in 1975 with “The Little Victims: How America Treats its Children.”
Howard moved to Norway, Maine, in 1976 after marrying Judy Munro, the publisher of the Berlin Reporter in New Hampshire. Together, they operated a chain of small newspapers in Maine, selling out in 2005 and soon decamping for winters in North Port.
“Retirement,” for Howard, only brought transition to another newspaper job: as an editorial writer for the Sun, concentrating on North Port. He approached his work with the same passion he had marching as a young reporter alongside Martin Luther King Jr.
Well into his 80s, with health failing, Howard insisted on attending marathon night meetings of the North Port City Commission. He in the audience with citizens, not the press booth at the back of the room. He wrote notes on a lined legal pad, not a laptop.
Often, well past midnight, he would return to his North Port home and begin typing editorials, so energized by the proceedings he was unable to sleep. In the morning, editors open their email to find one or two files from Howard in the inbox.
Howard wrote his last piece for the Sun last January, when his health finally forced him to return to his home in Maine.
“He wanted to die writing at his desk,” Judy told a Maine newspaper. “He didn’t want to retire.”
An epitaph that fit like a green eye-shade.
Devotion to craft and the ideal of community enlightenment through journalism: These are what defined Howard James’ distinguished career to the end.
