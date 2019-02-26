Congress and the White House avoided another debacle with this month’s budget agreement that averted an impending government shutdown. But the deal failed to address one key need — the slogging effort by residents and businesses in the Florida Panhandle to recover from Hurricane Michael.
This disaster cannot escape the nation’s memory — or from its list of priorities. Lawmakers in Washington and Tallahassee need to speed much-needed recovery aid and help the area guard against future storms.
The bipartisan deal may have spared both parties from the political fallout of another government impasse, but it didn’t include disaster relief for the Panhandle. Just weeks ago, Senate Republicans voted for $12.7 billion in disaster aid for victims of 2018 natural disasters. The Democratic-led House approved $14.2 billion for victims of hurricanes, wildfires and other disasters in its 2019 spending bill. But in the measure signed by the president, Congress provided no disaster aid, which Florida Sen. Marco Rubio criticized as a deliberate bid to use hurricane victims as “pawns” in a future legislative fight.
These survivors deserve better. Michael struck the Panhandle last October as a vicious and deadly Category 4 storm, making landfall as one of the strongest on record to hit the United States. The devastation was widespread and the cleanup will take years. As the Tampa Bay Times’ Steve Contorno reported, the storm generated 20 million cubic tons of debris between Mexico Beach and the Georgia state line. The region lost a level two trauma center, and one-third of residents are still homeless. Cell service and utilities are spotty. Along with sustaining damage to buildings, the Bay County School District has shuttered three schools because of a sharp decline in students as vast areas of housing remain uninhabitable. As of Feb. 8, the state Office of Insurance Regulation reported that more than 144,000 claims had been filed from the storm, with nearly $5.6 billion in estimated insured losses.
The recovery will be a long, expensive and monumental effort for residents, businesses and the public sector. Yet many local governments in the impacted areas don’t have the budgets or the tax base to get their communities back on their feet. Aside from the sheer physical challenge in cleaning up and rebuilding, many residents, businesses and government agencies lack the up-front money it takes to get recovery efforts going. “Everybody is struggling with cash flow, they’re struggling with debris removal,” said U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Panama City. “It’s tough to make contracts to rebuild when we don’t have the money.”
Dunn said he expects Congress to take up the disaster package when lawmakers return at the end of the month. The state budget Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed for the coming year banks on at least $1.5 billion in federal money for hurricane relief — a total that could rise as damage estimates continue to mount. The state also expects to spend tens of millions of dollars on helping people displaced from damaged homes, and it has been pushing Congress to craft a relief package that also addresses an estimated $1.5 billion in damage that Michael caused to Florida timber and other agriculture in the rural northwest. This week, Florida House members filed nearly $500 million in budget requests for storm recovery and facility hardening projects.
Delivering the aid the Panhandle needs will require a sustained effort by Florida lawmakers and the state’s entire congressional delegation. Beyond providing residents, businesses and local governments more resources up-front, lawmakers also need to make smart investments in planning and infrastructure to mitigate the impact of future storms. They are an increasing threat in a warming climate, and a graver risk to coastal communities that can least afford them.
