OUR POSITION: Florida’s budget is expected to swell by about $7 billion this year and we know just where to spend it.
The riches just keep flowing. That’s the word state economists gave us recently when they predicted the state would see about $7 billion more in tax income and tourism spending than expected in the next year.
The good news comes despite expectations that real estate transactions and intangible taxes will slow to the tune of $1 billion thanks to the hike in interest rates that are slowing home sales.
Before our representatives in the Legislature begin divvying up that money, we’d like to send a message to our legislators in Tallahassee — Reps. Michael Grant and Spencer Roach and Sen. Ben Albritton — that we could use a good portion of that cash right here to take the sting out of Hurricane Ian recovery.
After all, the Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis have been generous — and rightfully so — to Lee County lately.
Senators have promised $250 million in local spending initiatives there, mostly for transportation projects. That would include $51.67 million for permanent repairs to Lee County’s Sanibel Causeway and its McGregor Boulevard approach road — victims of Ian.
There is a $6 million allotment slated for Big Hickory, Little Carlos Pass and New Pass bridges in Lee County, where Ian made initial landfall. And, another $12.4 million in repairs will go to the Matlacha Corridor and even $1.5 million for traffic signs and roadway lighting in Lee County.
All those projects are worthy of the appropriation. There is no jealousy on our part toward our neighbors who took the brunt of the category 4 hit.
We all know tourism is one of the biggest economic drivers in the state and — outside of Orlando’s amusement parks and Miami’s beaches and nightlife — Southwest Florida has been earning its share in recent years. The laid back atmosphere, lower costs and lesser traffic, combined with good beaches, have quietly put us square in the target for tourists looking for a great outdoor adventure without all the hassle of big-city inconveniences.
And, did we mention we suffered more than our share of damage from Hurricane Ian?
So where could we spend a little extra money?
That is actually an easy answer — although the “how” is a red tape nightmare.
There are hundreds of seniors and lower wage earners who need more money to fix up their houses from Hurricane Ian and Nicole’s destruction. Inflation, lack of insurance and horrible Florida insurance companies have left them in dire circumstances. Let’s figure out a way to use that money to help the most vulnerable of Florida’s residents whose homes and property have yet to see any restoration.
And, don’t forget we still have debris in our waterways. Not only is it a threat to boaters, but it just doesn’t look good. Some help cleaning that up would be beneficial to tourism.
There are still hundreds of road signs and traffic markers that need replaced.
Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties could surely use a helping hand paying for debris cleanup that was much costlier than anyone could have imagined.
We could go on and on. We realize $7 billion actually won’t go far.
But let’s focus on Floridians who need it most and let’s make sure our legislators are held accountable for how this extra money is spent — and it’s not just lost among line items on the general fund budget.
