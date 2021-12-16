OUR POSITION: We’d love to keep the Tampa Bay Rays here for spring training forever, but it appears that won’t happen, and we’ll be okay.
Let us be the first to say, we love the Tampa Bay Rays. We hope they continue to train each spring in Charlotte County well past the expiration of their lease in 2028.
Besides the fact they bring some money into town each year in February and March, the Rays have incorporated themselves into the community — doing their part for fund-raisers, going to youth events and in general just being a good neighbor.
But, for at least the second time in recent memory there are rumblings the Rays may be leaving Charlotte County — and eventually becoming a part-time Florida team. Most of you have read the stories in our sports pages. They repeat ongoing dealings we’ve seen for years in Tampa and St. Petersburg where the Rays play their home games.
Despite their success, the fans have not come out to support them. They have one of the worst, if not the worst, attendance records in Major League Baseball over the past several years. The owners have tried to talk to Tampa and St. Petersburg officials about breaking their lease and building a new stadium in Tampa — which they believe is the epicenter of population. They argue the move might draw those enthusiastic fans who support the Tampa Bay Buccaneers football team and the Lightning hockey team — both winners of the biggest prize in their respective sports leagues.
The owners of the Rays have become so frustrated, they have begun talking with Montreal Canada about moving their team there — at least part of the year, when there’s no snow on the ground. Along with that idea, they have pitched building a stadium in Ybor City, where they would play part-time. If that comes to fruition, they may move spring training facilities to Pasco County, which is closer and makes more sense for players who have to rent homes here for two months a year.
We’d like to think that won’t happen. But to wish that is wishing the Rays won’t be successful financially. Money is the name of the game and if the Rays are to survive and have any kind of Florida presence, their owners are convinced some kind of deal that includes Montreal has to be hatched.
There are dozens of hoops to jump through before anything like that happens. MLB has to give its blessing, land has to be bought in Ybor City and plans approved and then land has to be purchased in Pasco County and facilities built there. We’ talking years down the road probably. So, any idea the Rays will break their lease with Charlotte County that runs through 2028 is rubbish.
But what happens if — more like when — they leave?
Well, we’ll be okay.
Since the Rays saw their minor league team killed off, the summer boon to our economy went away. The two months in winter/spring when we have spring training have always been ripe with tourists and, while we liked the money the Rays brought in, it can be replenished.
There are chances to lure other Major League Baseball teams here. There are ample opportunities to expand the Snowbird Classic college baseball tournament in the spring. We could bring in several amateur league and youth baseball tournaments to Charlotte Sports Park. We could have concerts, which the Rays never allowed.
We love our Rays. But our economy will survive if they leave.
