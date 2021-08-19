OUR POSITION: We don’t like the idea of a divorce between North Port and Wellen Park, but if the judge allows a vote, then let all North Port citizens vote.
News this week announcing the development of 80 acres in Wellen Park as an entertainment district, was both welcome and impressive.
Developers and the city of North Port have laid out a plan for retail, dining and entertainment all surrounding the lake and near the Atlanta Braves spring training complex. Much of the construction is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2022 with plenty more to follow.
It should be a beautiful addition to the 11,000-acre planned community of Wellen Park. It will benefit thousands of homeowners who will not have to venture far to eat, buy groceries or find entertainment.
The entertainment district is a prime example of the thought that has gone into the vast residential development by developers who see it growing to include 20,000 homes and 50,000 residents some day. The care taken to make Wellen Park an exemplary development is notable — what other developer salvages and replants heritage oak trees?
It’s difficult for us to grasp the reasoning for a group called West Villagers for Responsible Government (West Villages was the original name of the development) to want to sabotage the progress being made. The group, citing displeasure with how the city handles its money, wants to de-annex or divorce from the city of North Port.
The divorce proceedings have been through an early court date and a public hearing by the City Commission, as mandated by a judge. Before that meeting, the city paid for a feasibility study of what the consequences of a divorce would be. The findings showed the city would suffer financially, which was no surprise.
The commission ruled against the divorce to no one’s surprise. But the West Villagers group has protested that decision, accusing the commission of not basing its decision on substantial evidence and not following due process in the proceedings that were held April 29.
The group seeking to leave the city limits has submitted a petition with 2,000 signatures as debate over a divorce from the city has become acrimonious.
Development of Wellen Park has proceeded despite the move to divorce. And, as Wellen Park becomes more built out, the idea of leaving the city becomes more complicated. There are entitlements that have been negotiated with the city that would come into play and there are city-owned facilities like the new fire station soon to open in the entertainment/downtown area whose future would have to be decided.
Proponents of divorce have stated their tax bill would be less if they were relieved of city fees, but we’re not sure they are accurately figuring in the costs of police, fire and garbage service among other amenities the city takes care of now. There would be less structure with no utility department or city commission.
We believe the motives behind divorce are flimsy.
If the judge throws the question open to a vote in an Oct. 8 court hearing, then there should be no question that all residents of North Port have a stake in the outcome and deserve a voice. To only allow Wellen Park residents to vote ignores the financial investment the city has and the impact on all North Port residents.
That all-encompassing vote would settle the issue once and for all.
