OUR POSITION: Don’t believe any of the lies you may see on social media or TV about the Salvation Army and its alleged request that Americans apologize for our racist past.
It’s indefensible that people have taken to social media with outlandish and untrue claims about the Salvation Army, damaging the organization’s name and the good work it does. It’s especially disappointing this time of the year when good, Christian people are standing outside ringing the bells for donations at Red Kettle sites throughout America.
The bogus claims began as far as we can tell from a news story about a guide written this past spring by the Salvation Army. The guide was no different from several the Army distributes on topics each year. The purpose was to make it clear the Salvation Army believes racism is fundamentally incompatible with Christianity, and that they are called by God to work toward a world where all people are loved, accepted, and valued.
In its update on the guide, issued after a swell of misinformation and criticism, The Salvation Army says all of its actions are based “solely on the Bible” and that they aim to meet “human needs” in Jesus’s name, “without discrimination.”
Capt. Israel Roseno, head of the Salvation Army in Charlotte and DeSoto counties, said this past week he is hoping the controversy is cleared up as this is a critical time for donations.
“We do not endorse Critical Race Theory,” Roseno said. “Our beliefs are based on scripture and the guide was to help members engage and have conversations with individuals suffering from racism or problems facing us in this time.”
Roseno said he has had calls about the issue and some of his Red Kettle volunteers have been questioned.
“I had three or four phone calls from people asking for clarification,” he said. “And I am glad they called. I want people that (read this stuff) to call us and not believe the stuff they read online. Anyone who wants should call us and talk about our true intentions. We in no way are asking whites to apologize for anything. That information is not correct. All we ask is for people to live without discrimination.”
And why not? Doesn’t the Bible teach that?
Roseno said the Salvation Army in Charlotte and DeSoto hopes to raise $175,000 this year through its Red Kettle donations.
“Last year we were able to start a car ministry with the money,” he said. “We learned that auto repairs were important because we saw people during the pandemic who could not fix their car and get to work or their children to school.”
The Army helps in so many ways. The local headquarters on Kings Highway in Port Charlotte has services every Sunday at 11 a.m. It is open 365 days a year and offers programs to teach music to kids, has a hot meal for anyone on Thursdays, sponsors rental and utility assistance for the needy and has an Angel Tree program for Christmas that seeks donations for hundreds of less fortunate children.
People who attack the Salvation Army with false allegations have their own agenda. We find it disheartening that anyone would twist words into propaganda and use it against an organization that has been helping those in need since the 19th Century and doing it in the Lord’s name.
Don’t believe social media. Support our Salvation Army.
