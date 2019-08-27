OUR POSITION: Give Charlotte County commissioners credit for having a plan to raise impact fees.
Charlotte County has announced an automatic annual 3.24% hike in impact fees, starting Nov. 1.
It was the third increase in impact fees — a charge on the construction of homes and commercial buildings to soften the blow on county infrastructure, education and public safety — in the past 13 months. In reality, the hikes in impact fees implemented, and planned, by Charlotte County could well reach 11 percent when all is said and done. But, it's not enough.
We'll give county commissioners their due for heading in the right direction. Anytime you raise costs on constituents — in this case builders and new home buyers — it's not popular. The fact the county recognizes the deficiencies in impact fee income and is trying to do something about it deserves some kudos.
Furthermore, county commissioners have put in place an automatic increase with no sunset date. And, even better, they have asked staff to monitor a complicated formula to keep tabs on impact fees and come back with recommendations for increasing them above the 3.24% if needed.
All this is good. Thank you commissioners.
But they stopped short of fixing a problem.
The problem is Charlotte County is on record that its budget is strained, maybe even downright short, of funds for future projects and improvements to infrastructure. Impact fees were created to fund exactly the types of expenses the county needs to provide. The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office has requested a large increase in its funding. Roads need repairs and the widening of Harborview Road is planned but not funded. Sewer lines and water lines are old.
Meanwhile, neighboring cities and counties watch their treasuries swell with impact fee money.
Since Charlotte County eliminated all impact fees except those for transportation, that has not been the case here.
Let's look at the differences.
Sarasota County charges $10,027 in impact fees for a moderate size home. Lee County asks builders to pay $17,130 for that size home. Charlotte County charges about $4,300.
Charlotte County is allowed to charge impact fees as high as $8,500. If commissioners would almost double the current rate it could make a real difference in income. Instead, like a plodding turtle, commissioners have raised impact fees from about $3,500 in 2016 to the current rate of about $4,300.
Two commissioners — Chris Constance and Joe Tiseo — appear more than willing to go all the way up to $8,500. Two others, Bill Truex and Ken Doherty, like the pace the county is moving. Stephen R. Deutsch sides with keeping impact fees low too. However, so far, all votes regarding impact fees have been 5-0.
The argument made by Truex, and others, is that every hike in impact fees affects growth. Truex, a builder for the record, believes high impact fees chase people away. Yet, we see no slow down in construction in Lee County or North Port.
Charlotte County remains one of the best deals in the state of Florida. We offer waterfront communities with prices that match or beat the cost of building in almost any area on the Gulf Coast. While still a long way from "affordable" for many blue collar workers, we are a paradise for retirees, baby boomers and second-homes.
We should never sell ourselves short.
