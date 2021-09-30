OUR POSITION: Charlotte County commissioners are doing the right thing by moving toward raising impact fees at a higher rate than the Legislature would want.
A robust housing market is too tempting for Charlotte County commissioners.
That’s why they agreed last week to move forward with a plan to thwart the state Legislature and increase impact fees on new construction by a higher degree than lawmakers put in place. It is a somewhat bold move, but a smart one if you ask us.
Charlotte County has for years charged some of the lowest impact fees on new construction — currently at $4,409 for a new home no matter its size — in Southwest Florida. Impact fees are similar to a one-time tax charged on new home construction to help pay for the additional costs related to growth that will stress our roads, require an increase in public safety needs, strain our utilities etc.
Charlotte County commissioners had debated for months whether to raise those fees to something more in line with neighboring cities/counties where the costs can be more than double that. In 2019, the board adopted an 11% increase over two years. But now, with construction booming and prices escalating for new homes, the board was warming up to the idea of at least a 41% increase in fees.
That was before the Legislature decided to put a cap on impact fees statewide. A new law passed this past spring limits hikes in impact fees to 50% over four years and the law was made retroactive to Jan. 1. It’s almost as if the Legislature was reading Charlotte County’s mind.
And, to make it even more difficult, because Charlotte County has a number of categories for impact fees on different types of construction, the new law makes it even more difficult to raise impact fees — limiting Charlotte County to about a 7% increase over two years.
Assistant County Administrator Claire Jubb has done some research, however.
Jubb told commissioners last week she believe the county qualifies to raise fees higher under a loophole in the new legislation which allows for “extraordinary circumstances.” To qualify the county will have to take a measured approach — including hearings — over the next few weeks/months that eventually would prove the need to raise fees.
Commissioners seem, mostly, to be on board. Their comments last week were critical of the new legislation which Commissioner Joe Tiseo deemed “incoherent” and “inconsistent.”
If Charlotte County takes this step, it won’t be alone. Seminole County has already raised its impact fees above what the Legislature approved. They did so without the use of “extraordinary circumstances” because staff there said the state has no office regulating the new impact fee law. How that will work out for Seminole County is yet to be seen.
Charlotte County, however, seems to have its tracks covered by using the “extraordinary circumstances” argument.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch was all in favor of moving forward with a second hearing that would lead to a vote on working around the new legislation and raising impact fees. To not do so would mean the loss of millions of dollars during the building boom the county is experiencing.
We agree with the idea of taking any steps necessary to raise impact fees and let new home construction help pay for the growth we are experiencing.
