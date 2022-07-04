OUR POSITION: Charlotte County and North Port both relented recently and agreed to charge a proper amount of impact fees on new construction.
There was no other choice. Really.
Barring some unexpected change following public hearings, both North Port and Charlotte County are finally agreeing with the need to raise impact fees on new home construction to 100% of what is allowed.
Commissioners for both government entities agreed last week to raise the fees after months — actually more like years — of wrangling about whether the added costs would kill the building industry and/or chase prospective new residents elsewhere. The answer was the building industry will continue to thrive and there is no where else to go that is cheaper.
For the record, impact fees are charged on new home construction to ease the burden on infrastructure and county services that happens as the population grows. Charlotte County has six categories — transportation, libraries, parks, fire stations, public buildings and law enforcement — fees are used for. Currently, the county is charging only 90% of the potential fee for transportation while charging 0% in the other five categories.
By going to 100% of the allowed fee in the other categories, the impact fee on a new home will almost double from the current $5,660 cost to just under $10,000. It’s a big jump, but nothing that will dampen the red-hot home building market.
Without the change, Charlotte County would see a shortfall from 2022 to 2027 in needs in all categories, including: Transportation projects ($28.7 million), law enforcement projects ($84 million), fire stations projects ($2.1 million), library projects ($5.7 million), public buildings projects ($1.1 million). That is a shortfall that could not be made up any other way — unless the county greatly increased property taxes.
North Port is in the same boat.
At its current rates, North Port’s financial needs to meet growth and complete needed projects would fall $30 million short in coming years. The projected new impact fee for a single family home will be just over $15,000.
Both entities will press to get around a new state law limiting hikes in impact fees due to “extraordinary circumstances.” Those circumstances are, without question, unrelenting growth.
Charlotte County and North Port are basing their standing on U.S. Census figures. In Charlotte, the 2020 Census reported 186,847 people in the county. In 2010, the bureau reported only 159,978. Today, two years later, everyone is in agreement the county’s population has surpassed 200,000.
The decisions to raise impact fees were not made without some consternation.
It took Charlotte Commissioners Bill Truex, a builder by trade, and Ken Doherty a long time to agree a higher impact fee is needed.
Doherty was still hesitant just weeks ago as he needed assurance on the expected growth that is coming and the numbers already being reported. In the end, he acquiesced to the projection in a report that signaled growth is not slowing down — even with a threatened recession and a supply line interruption that has been costly for builders and new home owners.
The hike in fees is much needed if North Port and Charlotte County are to maintain the quality of living that is attractive to all those new home owners — not to mention the need to keep their citizens safe by building fire and law enforcement facilities.
