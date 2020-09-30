OUR POSITION: Once again, we repeat our call for Charlotte County commissioners to do the logical thing and raise impact fees on new construction.
Charlotte County commissioners are awaiting the results of the Nov. 3 vote on the penny sales tax before making a decision in whether to raise — or how much to raise — impact fees on new construction.
There should be no question, however, on raising the fees. It’s just a matter of how much — although sooner or later the county will be forced to raise the fees to the maximum allowed as new construction in West Port, Babcock Ranch and West County begins to tax the county’s infrastructure and services.
Impact fees, for the record, are paid on new home and commercial construction. The logic is that more people and homes increase the wear and tear on our roads and increase the need for fire, police, schools and emergency services. The money is used for a variety of needs like building new roads, fire stations and police substations.
The county’s finances are stable, but the pandemic has taken a bite out of money that comes from tourism bed tax and other expenditures that can be traced to the seasonal influx of snowbirds and visitors. Right now, every penny counts.
Charlotte County has some of the lowest impact fees in the area — probably the whole state — at around $4,400 for a new home. The county began a slow hike in those fees in 2019 of 3.24% each year.
Commissioners recently debated another raise in fees as the increase in orders delivered to homes (probably connected to the pandemic) and other factors began to enter into the equation.
Charlotte County is allowed to raise its fees to as much as $8,698 — and a consultant suggested $9,914 would be more realistic. Light industrial impact fees are $2,356 per 1,000 square feet. The county could raise that to $4,650 per 1,000 square feet.
Charlotte isn’t alone in its consideration of high fees. North Port city commissioners are also looking at a jump in fees from an area low of $2,198 to possibly as much as $6,356. In a recent meeting, however, the city commissioners seemed to agree on a middle ground approach of around $4,000 per home.
Sarasota County charges more than $10,000 in impact fees for a moderate size home. As of 2019, Lee County asked builders to pay $17,130 for that size home.
We don’t believe in gouging people, but it’s just a fact that new construction is a ripe target for income the county needs. And, there is no doubt that more people equal more expenses and increase the burden on county infrastructure and utilities.
There are likely people in the area — those who would have Charlotte County remain the semi-quiet paradise they believe they’ve found — who would raise the fees to the roof to discourage newcomers. We’re certainly not in that camp.
But the argument by builders that these fees would turn people away is weak. The high cost of construction in Sarasota and Lee counties has not slowed building. And, we can’t see anyone who wants to live in Charlotte County being turned off by another $4,000 or so on the cost of homes that typically start in the $200,000 or more range.
Wait until after Nov. 3. It will surely present a clearer picture of Charlotte County’s needs.
But don’t hesitate to raise impact fees — no matter how that vote turns out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.