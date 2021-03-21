OUR POSITION: Raising impact fees is just a common sense approach to pay for growth in North Port and Charlotte County.
If Charlotte County commissioners and North Port city commissioners don’t raise impact fees soon, they will have missed perhaps their last opportunity to avoid raising property taxes on all of us.
That’s just a fact.
Both North Port and Charlotte County are considering a hike in the fees on new construction that help pay for things like roads, schools and parks. The subject has been talked to death in Charlotte County for about two years now. Charlotte commissioners made a decision a while back to gradually raise the fees, but it was a drop in the bucket compared to the huge growth in construction we are seeing.
Every day a new home goes up in Charlotte County we lose revenue. That’s because the county is only charging about 50% of the allowable impact fee on new home construction. There have been all kinds of numbers thrown around about how much the county is losing with nothing verifiable. But it is likely in the millions of dollars.
North Port is also considering a hike in its impact fees. The largest city in Sarasota County is also one of the fastest growing municipalities in Florida. Just the construction in Wellen Park alone is tremendous and much more is planned. City commissioners discussed impact fees last week and decided to hire a firm to look at raising the fees and report back to them.
It may be too late by then, if it’s not already.
Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, has filed a bill in the Legislature that would limit how much counties and cities can raise impact fees. The suggestion is 3% a year we understand. That’s barely enough to offset inflation. The bill is just one of many attempts in Tallahassee this year to attack home rule and steal authority from local governments.
As it stands now, if the bill passes before Charlotte County and North Port make a decision, both governments will be out of luck. Even worse, there is discussion about making the bill retroactive to January, which would negate any local decision to raise fees now. In either scenario, we’ll have to deal with all the new growth without significant income from impact fees. You know what that means. They’ll be raising our property taxes to pay for roads, new schools for all the new kids, parks, water and sewer and all the things impacted by the thousands of new residents we will have soon.
Of course the building industry is against any hike in fees. We love our builders. They are what is keeping our economy strong during the pandemic. They have every right to make every penny they can. But the numbers they are throwing around don’t make sense to us.
One economic report, paid for by the building industry, says if the county doubled its impact fees from $4,409 to $9,789 on a single family home (which it can), then we would lose 210 jobs and $27 million a year.
We just don’t buy the idea that someone who wants to live here — and a lot of people do — would go to Lee County, Sarasota County or the East Coast, where living is more expensive, just because a home here costs $5,000 more. If you are buying a $200,000 home — which seems to be the average nowadays — what’s another $5,000 to live where you want to live? To be in an area with low crime, the beach, decent property tax rates and no state income tax is a huge draw.
All the new developments like West Port, and the growth we see in places like Babcock Ranch, are evidence this is a place people are drawn to and $2,000, or even the $5,000 fee, will not discourage them.
What will discourage them is if Charlotte County and North Port don’t have the money to keep their roads in good shape, have no room in their schools for new students and we don’t have the parks and recreational amenities they are looking for.
Raise the impact fees before it’s too late.
