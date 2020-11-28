If you didn’t finish holiday shopping Friday, and you’re headed back out today, think local.
That’s right, if you haven’t been supporting the small shops and businesses in your town, make it a priority. You can get plenty of unusual and personal gifts from shops owned by your neighbors, and they sure could use your business during this raging pandemic. Most are likely still trying to recover from lockdowns earlier this year that threatened to put many of them out of business for good.
And, according to a Sun story last week, many of the local stores are having sales today in recognition of Small Business Saturday.
In that story, by Elaine Allen-Emrich, store owners like Karen Tyree, owner of Ivy’s on Dearborn in Englewood, are struggling to keep their doors open.
“I have been running sales since we reopened at the end of May,” Tyree said. “We were closed for two-and-a-half months. But beginning Tuesday, I’m going to have markdowns at 20% and by the weekend, I’m going to have one of the biggest sales I’ve ever done.”
Hear that? Sales!
According to North Port High graduate Christian Young, who runs a Shop Local social media page, about “65% of the money spent at small businesses stays in the local community.”
And, as we mentioned, there are opportunities to get gifts from local shops you might not find at the big box stores.
For example, local artists are offering their creations at the Artisans Port gift shop at the North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way. There you can find hand-made jewelry, pottery and all sorts of items made by people who live right here in our communities.
When you walk out the door today, or next week, think local.
