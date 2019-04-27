If you buy an electronic doohicky online from Amazon or a plaid flannel shirt from L.L. Bean, an extra 6 percent will be added for state taxes.
Of course, you’ll also be taxed for anything you buy at the local Ace Hardware, the frame shop or furniture store. State/local sales taxes are a given. We may not like it, but we accept sales taxes as a fact of life.
Except, it turns out, when it comes to smaller Internet retailers. Many of those sellers don’t bother to tack sales taxes onto their bill. Instead, they leave it to you, the consumer, to send the appropriate amount to the state. Oh, please! Count the number of Floridians who actually bother on two hands.
Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, is sponsoring a bill that would end the commonplace tax avoidance scheme and require all online retailers to collect appropriate taxes as part of a transaction.
Florida law currently puts the onus of payment on consumers, not on businesses, when a retailer does not maintain a physical presence in the state. That was a big, big, big loophole five years ago, before the behemoth Amazon opened its first warehouse in the state. The mega-retailer now collects and pays taxes owed. Many other retailers do too. Others — including many of Etsy and Amazon’s third-party sellers — often don’t.
Gruters’ bill would require all online retailers to collect tax if they sell at least 200 items or $100,000 worth of goods in a year in Florida. It fair play: There’s no valid reason an online retailer should be free from the tax requirements imposed on Walmart, Captain’s Landing, The Ruby Slipper orLemon Bay Soap Company. This helps even the playing field a little more.
It also helps the state revenue stream.
According to former Sun reporter John Haughey in Florida Watchdog.org, Gruters’ bill would collect about $304 million in the next fiscal year, $554 million in 2021 and $710 million a year after that.
In Gruters’ bill, the added revenues would be used to offset cuts to the tax rate on rents for commercial properties (from 5.7 percent to 3.5 percent), heavy equipment rentals and remote “telehealth” medical visits. The bill also would create a 14-day hurricane-preparedness sales tax holiday.
Leaving aside the wisdom of those tax cuts, the effort to impose tax fairness for all retailers is proper.
“This bill is about fairness. This bill is about collecting something that is already owed,” Gruters said. “It’s a tax that’s currently owed.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.