OUR POSITION: We don’t believe a Florida House bill to ban transgender participation in girls sports is in the best interests of those it would impact.
On Wednesday the Florida House passed legislation that one opponent described as “legalized bullying” of a select group of high school athletes.
HB1475 is a bill that would ban transgender students from playing in girls sports. It passed 77-40 in a vote that went mostly along party lines.
Republican supporters argue that the measure is designed to protect the integrity of women’s sports, while Democratic opponents argue that it’s a thinly veiled attempt to limit the rights of members of the transgender community.
The state Senate has a similar bill, although one that narrows the definition of who can and cannot participate, depending on the individual athlete’s testosterone levels.
The Senate pushed back discussion on their bill until this week, and the hope here is that that body chooses to kick the can further down the road or, perhaps, skip voting on it entirely.
This legislation needs to be stopped in its tracks long before it ever reaches the finishing line, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk. Because once it gets there, it’s game over for transgender athletes.
There seems to be little that is fair about the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” when considering those it would impact the most.
The process connected with any high school student dealing with gender reassignment is bound to be fraught tremendous obstacles and the anxiety that comes with sharing that with your peers could be tremendous. Now consider further opening oneself to public scrutiny by choosing to participate in a school sports program. It is surely not a decision that anyone would make lightly.
Does anyone truly believe that these teenagers are undertaking this course of action because they want to dominate on the softball diamond or win a golf tournament?
No, the guess here is that any teenager choosing to pursue a spot on a high school team is doing so because they want to, and deserve to, be treated like everyone else.
The NCAA, the governing body for college athletics, agrees. The organization issued a statement reinforcing its stance.
The statement began with: “The NCAA Board of Governors firmly and unequivocally supports the opportunity for transgender student-athletes to compete in college sports. This commitment is grounded in our values of inclusion and fair competition.”
It later goes on to say: “Inclusion and fairness can coexist for all student-athletes, including transgender athletes, at all levels of sport. Our clear expectation as the Association’s top governing body is that all student-athletes will be treated with dignity and respect.”
The NCAA also issued a statement saying it could pull championships from states that pass bills limiting transgender participation. There are reportedly as many as 30 states considering such a bill.
Nearly 40 years after Title IX, it’s hard to view this as anything but a step backward.
Perhaps the most important term to consider in the NCAA’s statement on their policy is “student-athlete.”
While at the collegiate level the latter can often overshadow the former, at the high school level, it is the other way around for a great majority of the sports participants.
Trophies and titles are fine, but isn’t high school sports supposed to be about more than that? Isn’t it supposed to be about creating better adults?
These are not athletes seeking a competitive edge, these are students seeking a place to fit in.
Just like everyone else in high school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.