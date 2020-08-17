For readers who may have missed our recommendations or who need a reminder, here are the Sun’s recommendations for Tuesday’s primary election.
Sarasota County School Board District 2
There will be a new member of the Sarasota County School Board representing District 2 seat.
Karen Rose, who has worked in the county for nearly 30 years as a teacher, principal and director in district headquarters, and David Graham, a Riverview High graduate who returned to the county in 2016 after a career elsewhere and works as a district analyst are challenging each other for the seat.
We recommend Rose whose years teaching would bring a new perspective to the board.
Sarasota County School Board District 3
The race for Sarasota County School Board District 3 in the Aug. 18 primary is the only one in which voters have a choice between an incumbent and a challenger.
Eric Robinson is seeking a second term and Tom Edwards is looking to replace him. All voters can cast a ballot in this nonpartisan contest, and the winner joins the board.
One of Robinson’s ideas is to provide teachers free before- and after-school care for their own kids, which would also give them time to have meetings with parents.
We recommend Eric Robinson for School Board District 3.
Charlotte County School Board District 2
Charlotte County School Board candidate Joe Williams and incumbent Kim Amontree met four years ago and once again are asking voters to make a decision between two distinct candidates.
Williams has garnered attention with ideas and rhetoric that run opposite of most school board members now. He wants, for instance, to put cameras in each classroom.
Amontree has earned kudos from her fellow board members for leadership in budgeting and her dedication to programs that have enabled the schools to improve student achievement — including graduation rates.
We recommend Kim Amontree for the District 2 Charlotte County School Board seat.
Airport Authority District 1
Bob Starr and Vanessa Oliver have staged one of the more interesting races for a position on the Charlotte County Airport Authority that 10 years ago would not have drawn much interest.
Starr touts his political experience and is promising to work to have airplanes change their course and not make noisy runs over neighborhoods while also wanting to force Allegiant airlines to pay more for using the airport.
Oliver takes an opposite approach. She says the authority’s financial model has been very successful and she believes the approach with Allegiant is one that could lure other airlines here. She has a three-point plan to grow the airport and make it even more profitable.
We recommend Vanessa Oliver for the Airport Authority District 1 seat.
Sarasota County sheriff
Former Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputy Paul Fern is taking on his former boss, Chief Deputy Kurth Hoffman in this race.
The Sun was unable to interview Fern despite repeated attempts to do so. But Hoffman, who has a law degree and who has been instrumental in helping Sheriff Tom Knight putting together a successful career, is a super qualified candidate.
We recommend Kurt Hoffman for Sarasota County sheriff.
North Port City Commission District 2
In North Port’s City Commission race for District 2, two former City Commission members, Cheryl Cook and Jacqueline Moore, as well as Barbara Langdon, a relative newcomer to North Port politics seek a position on the commission.
All three candidates have qualities we admire. But we believe Langdon will bring a fresh approach to how things get done in the city. We recommend Barbara Langdon for North Port City Commission District 2.
North Port City Commission District 1
Three local businessmen, David Innotti, Richard Suggs and Nicholas Trolli, seek the District 1 seat on the North Port City Commission.
All three have contributed to the community as volunteers on civic boards and have families ties to the city. In a tight race, we believe Suggs brings a little more experience and knowledge of how city government works to the table.
We recommend Richard Suggs for North Port City Commission District 1.
Sarasota County Commission District 5 Republican
Former North Port City Commissioner Chris Hanks takes on fellow Republican Ron Cutsinger for the opportunity to take on a Democrat challenger in the November general election.
Cutsinger lives in Englewood and has a lot of experience on the county Planning Commission. Hanks says the relationships he has built as a city commissioner will serve him well.
We like Cutsinger’s approach to the housing shortage that includes a land bank of county-owned property combined with tax breaks that might entice developers and a zoning designation overlay that would allow the conversion of abandoned shopping centers and big-box stores into mixed-use housing.
We recommend Ron Cutsinger for the Republican nomination for the Sarasota County Commission District 5 seat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.