Last June, the coast of Southwest Florida was blanketed in a fog of red tide. Last week came two modest responses.
One was the first meeting of the state’s Blue Green Algae Task Force, a five-member group established by Gov. Ron DeSantis to investigate algae outbreaks in the Lake Okeechobee basin and red tide algae in the Gulf of Mexico.
The second was an overwhelming vote in the U.S. House for $6.5 million to study the long-term effects of red tide and other algal blooms on humans. The measure was sponsored by Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key. It was part of a much larger budget bill and will subject to a second House vote, then Senate approval.
In a press statement touting the measure, Buchanan cited a USA Today report that noted “long-term data is scarce,” which he rightly said, is “worrisome for scientists who study the organisms and doctors who are seeing patients ill from the blooms.”
Red tide is a bloom of the toxic Karenia brevis algae. As we recently experienced for more that 15 months, higher concentrations poison and kill fish, shellfish and other marine life. Eating shellfish exposed to red tide neurotoxins can cause gastrointestinal disorders. The whiff of Karenia brevis mist on the shore causes itchy eyes, scratchy throats and coughing. It is especially dangerous for those with respiratory problems, like asthma. Doctors and hospitals frequently see an increase in asthmatics seeking treatment when strong red tide is present.
Could these effects have longer-lasting consequences? We ought to find out.
The $6.5 million from the red tide bill will go to the National Institutes for Health for a study into the long-term impacts on human health.
In a related development, the Blue Green Algae Task Force heard an overview of the state’s existing water quality regulations and practices. The panel is expected to meet every few weeks and release a list of recommendations in August.
It is unlikely we’ll see calls for dramatic changes to the state’s regulatory process, given the general predisposition of the Republican-dominated Legislature. Still, we do expect measures that will improve water quality and protect the health and well-being of residents and visitors to the coast.
Our quality of life depends on it. Our economy depends on it. That’s why we need to maintain pressure on politicians to improve practices, to keep us safe and maintain a healthy environment.
