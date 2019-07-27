OUR POSITION: Not in my backyard. But where?
We pay a lot of lip service to the value of small business and light industry, but often pull back when presented opportunities to enhance it.
Case in point:
Last week, the Charlotte County Commission rejected a request to change zoning in Englewood that would allow more low-intensity, light industrial development. The parcel in question was 9 acres on San Casa Drive. Both sides of San Casa, for a quarter mile from the State Road 776 intersection, already are filled with industrial buildings: auto body and mechanics shops, a cabinet shop, storage facility and lumber yard among them.
These are strong small businesses — the kind of businesses that, if not the quite backbone, form the rib cage of small town economies. They provide jobs. They provide services. They aren’t fancy — far from it. Most of the buildings are concrete or metal and tend to be more affordable, which makes them attractive to small town business owners.
Useful, but not much to look at, for sure. This may not matter to anyone who needed to fix a dent in the car door. If they were located across from your living room window, though, you might think otherwise.
Basically, that’s why the rezoning request was rejected last week. Developer Paul Reynolds and Casa Sands LLC asked to extend the low-intensity industrial zoning designation farther along San Casa on 9 acres of a total 20-acre parcel. The overall property already allows for 41 single-family homes. The new designation would have permitted light industry along San Casa, plus 14 single-family homes around the border.
Nearby residents didn’t like it. They really, really didn’t like it. Some who spoke during the hearing last week were in tears, according to a story by Sun staff writer Betsy Calvert. They argued their home values would be hurt, which is what homeowners usually argue. In this case, the industrial use seemed too much.
“I just can’t imagine the noise, the smell that’s going to come from this,” said resident Ken Fogelberg.
After two hours of similar testimony, the proposal was rejected by the commission. Which wasn’t surprising.
From one viewpoint, you might say, just another victory for NIMBY-ism. But these are incompatible land uses. Both valuable in their own right, but they would not fit together. The existing single-family housing has been around a long time; the light industrial shops have been too, but closer to the S.R. 776 business strip. There was no overriding reason to extend the light industry zone farther up San Casa and closer to existing homes.
That is, unless you’re concerned about having enough affordable space for low-intensity industries, the boat and auto shops, the businesses that fix or make things. They exist in every town. Nothing to look at, but a necessary part of small-town commerce.
Not here in this case, perhaps. But somewhere. We need houses, but we need space for these types of business too.
In growing communities, problems invariably emerge at the edges of long-established zoning areas: when (needed) apartments are proposed next to single-family communities, or (needed) business near residential districts. NIMBYs invariably emerge. Controversy ensues.
Aggravating the compatibility question is continual growth of housing development throughout out region. As housing continues to expand, will the ribs that support a healthy community — small industry — no longer be welcome?
We can’t overlook the need for both. Industrial parks, perhaps. Just not in our backyard.
