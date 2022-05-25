OUR POSITION: Republicans and Democrats put too much energy into sniping at each other instead of working together to tame inflation.
Economic stresses — led by inflation, record high gas prices and supply chain shortages of baby formula — pose serious challenges for households across Florida and the country.
Gasoline prices are averaging more than $4.50 per gallon statewide and locally. Fuel prices are at record levels throughout the U.S. and are up 56% from a year ago across Florida. Inflation rates have been at four-decade highs with affordable housing an increasing problem.
The economic pains of inflation are regressive with higher prices for groceries, fuel and housing hitting our poorer neighbors most.
That’s why it is disappointing to see President Joe Biden’s partisan and political responses to the economic stresses.
In response to high inflation, Biden chose to use highly anticipated comments on the economy earlier this month to go after economic and tax proposals from U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida.
Scott, the current chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, recently proposed eliminating tax credits and breaks for lower income households — including the working poor employed in low-wage, often labor intensive jobs.
Scott’s ill-advised $100 billion tax hike on the poor aims to create federal minimum tax that could also eliminate other credits that help lower-income families.
But Scott’s proposal is just that — a proposal. The Florida senator’s tax the poor plan does not enjoy much support within current GOP leadership.
Biden and the White House’s focus on Scott’s plan is purely about the midterm elections and not about finding some ways to ease the pains of higher prices.
Scott’s response to Biden — which included calling the president “incoherent” and for him to resign — was also disappointingly on point for today’s cantankerous civil and social media-driven discourse.
While the constant political and social media backbiting and hypocritical outrages may appeal to partisan acolytes and their minions in the media and social media, the rest of us are worried about how much it will cost to buy groceries, fill up the gas tank and afford rent.
Florida has seen some of the highest inflation rates in the country, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The current inflation predicament is a bipartisan problem with bipartisan roots.
Central banks and governments across the globe pumped trillions of dollars into their economies to keep markets afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Trump and Biden administrations and their partisan allies backed COVID stimulus and relief programs.
Those efforts rightly aimed to save jobs and small businesses and help those hit hard by the pandemic.
But all that money is coupled with other government spending (including bipartisan defense budgets that total more than $750 billion annually) and continued consumer appetites to drive up prices.
Inflation is not a problem totally of President Biden’s making. But like other issues that come across his Oval Office desk, they require his attention.
Making everything a partisan fight or casting blame without offering solutions or paths forward is not leadership. It’s just politics.
Inflation (including high gas prices) is a tough genie to put back in the bottle once it is unleashed.
The Federal Reserve Bank has already raised interest rates twice this year and will continue that trend as it aims to curtail inflation. Those hikes will make mortgages, car loans and financing more expensive which could impact consumer and business spending.
There is a legitimate bipartisan debate to be had on increasing domestic oil drilling and having supply chains rely less on commodities and fertilizers from Russia and technology, industrial parts and consumer goods from China.
Those are tough issues. They require leadership, problem solving and for once leaving patronizing partisanship at the door.
