OUR POSITION: Inflation has taken a toll on the cost of school lunches as the U.S. and Florida focus on other priorities.
Inflation isn’t transitory and the effort to redefine the word “recession” misses the mark for school districts and households across Florida and the country as they prepare to return to schools.
School districts across the state and country offered free meals during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic to help kids and parents dealing with economic shutdowns and job losses.
There has been plenty of questionable spending throughout the pandemic and some of it has contributed to the 9.1% inflation rate vexing consumers and small businesses.
But there was also needed spending to help navigate the shutdowns and other adverse COVID impacts.
Offering free lunches at public schools certainly fits in that category.
Congress failed to extend universal school free lunch funding earlier this summer. The price tag of offering free meals to all K-12 students is $11 billion. That is on top of the $19 billion the federal government spent on free and reduced lunches before the pandemic.
A scaled back lunch funding program was approved by Congress and President Joe Biden in June after opposition from Republicans who questioned the price tag of universal free school lunches and breakfasts.
The change has school districts across Florida, including locally, and the country preparing to charge more students for school meals.
Those same districts are also wrestling with inflation’s impacts on food prices. Prices for biscuits and muffins are up 13.4%. Bacon and breakfast sausages are up 11.9%, according to the June Consumer Price Index. Milk (16.4%), lunch meats (18%), hot dogs (16.3%) and butter (21.3%) are among the scores of items with higher price compared to last year.
That is straining households and district cafeterias.
In Sarasota County, for example, the price of breakfast at schools will go from $1 to $1.50 at elementary schools when school starts later this month. Breakfast prices will increase from $1.25 to $2 at middle and high schools.
For lunches, prices for Sarasota students will be go from $3 to $3.25 for middle and high school students and $2.25 to $2.75 for elementary school kids.
A similar dynamic is playing out in other districts where some students will no longer get free meals.
While students living below the poverty line can still qualify for free and reduced lunch prices, the higher costs add up for parents and grandparents who are raising kids and dealing with 40-year highs with inflation.
The “working poor” and lower middle class families are again looking at being squeezed out by government policies. That is common refrain from our two political parties.
Compare the $30 billion price tag to offer universal school lunches to the more than $800 billion annual defense budget offered by President Joe Biden (an all-time record). Or, look at that number beside the more than $54 billion the U.S. has poured into Ukraine’s fight against the invading Russian forces since the February invasion.
And then consider the special tax breaks for favored industries and companies such as those poised to benefit from new renewable energy and semiconductor subsidies.
It’s just a reality that Washington and our state capitals listen to the well-healed, influential and preferred constituencies. That means we have a system that works hard for the Raytheons, Lockheed Martins, Honeywells and Intels of the world — and not so much for school kids of the working poor and lower middle class.
We hope that changes — and we can find the social will to offer school lunches and breakfasts to kids across our state and country.
