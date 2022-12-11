Repairing Theatre

Early repairs have already started on Venice Theatre but roughly $4 million more than insurance will pay will be needed to fix everything that Hurricane Ian damaged.

 PHOTO BY PETER TAVINO

OUR POSITION: Something needs to change as Florida insurers are offering low and rock bottom settlements for Hurricane Ian victims.

David Dignam, owner and president of Key Agency, said his day is consumed fighting for customers who claim their insurer is low-balling them.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments