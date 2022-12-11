OUR POSITION: Something needs to change as Florida insurers are offering low and rock bottom settlements for Hurricane Ian victims.
David Dignam, owner and president of Key Agency, said his day is consumed fighting for customers who claim their insurer is low-balling them.
“It’s what I do all day,” he said.
He’s not alone.
The stories we’re hearing from homeowners dealing with insurance settlements for Hurricane Ian damage are frightening.
The demand for repairs and the high cost of construction materials are creating a double whammy for both insurance companies and homeowners. There just aren’t enough roofers, drywall experts, pool cage companies, etc. to meet the demand, and the ones that are trying charge top dollar. Add the skyrocketing cost of shingles, sheet rock and other materials that are needed throughout Florida, and it’s a perfect storm that is swamping homeowners with costs they can’t handle.
Among the stories we hear are the plight of a Punta Gorda homeowner whose estimate for roof repairs on his two-story home was $85,000 (a seemingly high estimate). His insurer sent him a check for $4,500.
That’s an extreme example, but most everyone we talk to is being offered about 50-60% of what it will cost to repair their damages. The exception, somewhat surprising considering its past struggles, are policies secured by Citizens, the state’s insurer of last resort.
“Companies are just not up with current trends,” Dignam said, while trying to put the problem in perspective. “They are supposed to have software that keeps up with the cost of materials but many don’t.”
A key problem, however, is manpower. No one was prepared for the depth and width of damage spewed out by Ian.
“They are bringing in field adjusters from all over the world,” Dignam said.
Dignam advises many of his clients to make sure they are reading the letter that comes with the offer. Usually it suggests you can ask for more money if you have estimates that exceed the settlement.
Many homeowners are turning to public adjusters to fight for them. Dignam said that is not something he normally would suggest, but this catastrophic storm is different.
“We have so many elderly people who just can’t deal with all this. There are too many breakdowns between the homeowner and the adjusters. That is when we are having to go to our contacts with the insurance company and try to help.
“People are hurting and they need help. Paying a public adjuster slows the process down and adds a layer of oversight and puts you in adversarial position with the company.
“But people, especially my older clients, are overwhelmed. They’re frustrated.”
Our legislators must use this month’s special session in Tallahassee to work on the insurance problem. It’s not an easy fix.
Florida is a big target for hurricanes and tropical storms. And, while a good number will disagree, there is strong evidence climate change — warmer waters in the Gulf for example — increase the threat.
How to allow insurance companies to make a profit while promising there will be adequate funds to repair your home when a storm hits is complicated. The cost of re-insurance — the insurance companies buy to protect themselves from a calamity like Ian — is getting more expensive every year. And, homeowners are already complaining about the high costs — which are an even greater burden if they live in a flood zone.
We’re sure Rep. Michael Grant and Sen. Ben Albritton will have some stories to carry to Tallahassee this month.
How much impact those stories have will tell us a lot about how much this Legislature cares about Floridians.
