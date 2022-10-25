OUR POSITION: Hurricane Ian proved how internet access has become a much-needed service in our daily lives and the state and federal government should make an all-out effort to provide permanent locations for charging phones and laptops and plugging into internet service - especially in catastrophic situations.
Internet hotspots at public libraries and other locations set up by telecommunications companies were essential in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Hotspots offering public internet connections and as well as smartphone and laptop charging stations should be priorities as the region and state prepare for future storms and what could be more intense and damaging hurricanes with sea levels up and Gulf of Mexico water warmer.
Those climate ingredients make storm preparations efforts and recovery programs even more important.
There was high usage of libraries and other hot spots after the hurricane knocked out power to more than 2.6 million Floridians, with the most widespread outages in southwestern parts of the state where the Category 4 storm made landfall.
The high demand for hotspots after the destructive hurricane — and during the coronavirus pandemic — shows how crucial internet service is for our daily lives.
So many more of us are working or going to school from home. Connecting to Zoom meetings and online school portals and using internet connections for digital bill paying or Amazon, Target and grocery purchases are increasingly commonplace.
Internet access can be as essential as electricity and other staples of modern life.
That’s why having more community hot spots — for students, workers, seniors and visitors — is so important especially during hurricanes, power outages and other disruptions.
Telecom and internet providers — such as AT&T, Comcast, Spectrum and Verizon — deserve credit for setting up hot spots and wireless access points after the hurricane knocked out power and internet service to scores of customers.
We need to have internet access and more ways for residents and visitors to charge cell phones and laptops during power outages beyond their cars.
Many of our friends, neighbors and coworkers were left scrambling trying to charge phones and computers during power outages. Some of us bought personal charging stations that could be supplied with power before the storm and outages.
But we need community responses going forward.
This issue is especially important for students, with online and classroom-based education at all levels increasingly tethered to technology. It is also important for job seekers with almost every employer relying on online job sites and application portals to fill open positions across a myriad of sectors.
We need more permanent hot spots for those without internet service as well as for underserved and lower-income areas of the state and region.
That ranges from urban communities to rural areas where costs and limited infrastructure and financial bandwidths can create and magnify digital divide issues.
There are plenty of innovations and creative ideas out there from the pandemic that can be broadened and made more applicable for natural disasters and other disruptions.
Providers need to partner with local schools, libraries, businesses, churches and governments to develop and deploy connection points and hot spots. That includes mobile and emergency charging stations that can be used by the public when there are widespread residential outages. Those can be partnered with community needs as well as located in convenient and accessible locations.
The federal government has spent a lot of money on digital divide issues for years. Some of that spending has helped make progress on technology equity issues. But some of it is just more government spending that seems to throw money at a problem with murky to opaque results.
This is a chance to make some real progress on accessibility issues while also offering emergency internet service and critical connections and smartphone charges when we need them most.
