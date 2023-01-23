OUR POSITION: Preserving Florida land, piece by piece, is smart.
It was a pleasant surprise to learn recently that Sarasota County has purchased a 25-acre piece of land along the Myakka River near North Port — land that will be safe from any development in an area teeming with new home construction.
The parcel sits along the river, between North Port and Englewood adjacent to the Myakka State Forest, just off River Road. The land is next to the Playmore neighborhood and a mile downstream from the U.S. 41 bridge across the Myakka, according to The Daily Sun story. The $752,500 purchase price came from the county’s Environmentally Sensitive Lands Protection Program funds.
With new development planned along Winchester Road and the expansion of Wellen Park easing down River Road in the future, any protection of land is welcome. This piece of property is especially valuable with its tidal salt marsh, mangrove swamp land and hydric flatwoods.
The area is near the State Designated Critical Wildlife Area 17-12 which was established to protect nesting birds like the anhinga heron species and wood stork, according to a press release.
Other wildlife that will benefit from the protection of the preserved land are the West Indian manatee, river otter, gopher tortoise, alligators, green and little blue herons and reddish egret.
The Environmentally Sensitive Lands Protection Program was approved by voters in 1999. It has enabled Sarasota County to preserve more than 40,000 acres of natural habitat and wildlife. The land can never be used for development and requires landowners to protect it for greenways, water quality, habitat and wildlife.
There are no plans right now for how the property might be used, according to The Daily Sun article. The first step in preservation, however, will be to remove invasive vegetation.
The piece of land was part of the Berry Ranch and then the Taylor Ranch in 1989 — property that the Wellen Park and West Villages developers are building on.
The good local news comes on top of announcement of the state spending $17.8 million to purchase two properties in Osceola and Marion counties to add to a potential wildlife corridor in the state, according to a story by the News Service of Florida.
The proposed wildlife corridor is an ambitious idea that is being embraced by the Florida Cabinet and Gov. Ron DeSantis. The trail would stretch from the Keys to the Panhandle.
The latest acquisitions were the 287-acre Collins Ranch in Osceola County and 135 acres along the Rainbow River in Marion County. The purchase allows ranching to continue but will protect the properties from ever being developed — what many might call a sweet deal for the owners and ranchers. Nevertheless, it is appropriate that we applaud the purchase because keeping Florida as natural as possible is in all our best interests.
It will take decades probably to ever purchase enough property — estimated to include more than 8 million acres when all is done — to complete the wildlife corridor. The Florida Wildlife Corridor Act has a goal of spending $300 million a year on land that interconnects through the heart of the state to allow wildlife to survive and maybe even flourish.
If enthusiasm for the corridor does not wilt, it will cost more than $5 billion before it’s finished.
That sounds like a lot of money but preserving Florida piece by piece — whether it’s 25 acres along the Myakka River or a couple hundred acres in Osceola County — is Florida’s gift to our great grandchildren.
