OUR POSITION: Warm Mineral Springs is a historic gem that the city needs to invest in to realize what could be a financial windfall.
At the risk of overusing analogies, what would you do if you had an old, run-down car you wanted to sell, or lease, or maybe keep and make money transporting people to the airport? The problem is, the car needs repairs and polishing to make it attractive and reliable. Suppose you didn’t have the money to do the work. Would you try to talk a friend into partnering with you on fixing it up? Borrow the money to fix it up?
North Port faces a similar situation with Warm Mineral Springs. The historic Springs has been an attraction since the 1950s. They are known in Europe as a destination.
The city, which bought out Sarasota County’s investment in the Springs, has watched as the buildings and grounds deteriorated in recent years. But, the Springs still offer the same comforting warm mineral soak that so many people have enjoyed and continue to enjoy.
Right now, the facility is operated under a lease agreement with National and State Parks Concessions. And, even in its less-than-attractive state, it’s making money.
North Port City Commission paid for a report on refurbishing the buildings and grounds at the Springs and connecting it to the city’s water and sewer lines. It calls for a four-stage plan to turn the Springs into a top tourist destination. The first phase, which was discussed at a City Commission meeting last week, would cost $9.2 million. Some of that cost would come the Springs’ profits from admission and its gift shop. Surtax money would help too.
To complete all four phases will cost the city around $25 million. That’s a steep price. City commissioners, however, need to remember you get what you pay for.
Warm Mineral Springs is the city’s only real attraction. We believe the city has done a wonderful job of making itself attractive to young and thrifty-minded home buyers and has also done a good job developing its city center. But, other than the CoolToday Park in Wellen Park, the city has nothing to hang its hat on. It has no beaches like Venice and Englewood. It has no real downtown or historic district.
Warm Mineral Springs is its draw and city commissioners will be remiss if they delay or fail to spend the money to return this gem into the attraction it was and still can be. The investment could mean a windfall for the city or enticement to a private entity to lease, develop or buy the Springs.
“I think it is disrespectful to its historic significance to allow it to decline,” said City Commissioner Alice White, one of three commissioners who voted to move forward with stage one of the refurbishing plan last week. “It can be much more than it is now. It just looks tired.”
After some debate over the expenditure, commissioners decided to address the issue in a workshop. No date was set, however.
Vice Mayor Pete Emrich and Commissioner Barbara Langdon oppose the plan to make over the Springs. Money seems to be their biggest complaint.
Mayor Jill Luke, in campaigning for a green light to move forward on the project, rightfully noted that if the city invests in the Springs it will bring in even more money than it does now.
The opportunity to turn the Springs into not just a regional but a worldwide destination — with the right marketing plan and when all five stages of the project are completed — is real.
North Port city commissioners must come to grips with the idea that the longer they prolong the start of renovations, the more it will cost them in the long run.
Stop the delays.
