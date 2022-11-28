New Sarasota County School Board Robyn Marinelli, left, and new board chair Bridget Ziegler, right, voted Tuesday in favor of a special meeting to discuss terminating the contract of Superintendent Brennan Asplen, center.
OUR POSITION: If the Sarasota County School Board does fire Superintendent Brennan Asplen, it must show good cause and, if it can't, the board will expose itself as a political liability as far as its ability to maintain the district's high standards.
If the Sarasota County School Board fires Superintendent Brennan Asplen on Tuesday without a true cause, as it appears the majority of its members want to do, it’ll tell us a lot.
Social media rumors suggest it is due to an allegation of nepotism. Of course, that’s social media. If nepotism is the reason, it’s a good idea to remind the School Board that Sarasota County Schools is the largest employer in Sarasota County - and two board members have relatives working for the district.
Mary Pope Enos has worked for Sarasota County Schools for 33 years. There has not been — and won’t be — any call for her to resign from her job; nor is School Board member Tim Enos disqualified as a School Board member.
Eugene Marinelli has worked for Sarasota County Schools for five years. There has not been — and won’t be — any call for him to resign from his job; nor is School Board member Robyn Marinelli disqualified as a School Board member.
To be clear, nepotism isn’t a good thing. There should always be safeguards against it. If School Board members want it to be crystal clear that they are against it in every circumstance, they should either resign so their own family members can work without the advantage — or have their family members look for other employment.
Asplen was hired 5-0 in August 2020 and led the district through reopening during COVID-19’s first onslaught; the anti-mask; anti-vaccine and pro-screaming at School Board movement that was among it. He also worked tirelessly during Hurricane Ian.
Within the last month, he received glowingly positive ratings for his job by the very School Board that seems to be antsy to let him go now.
Why?
We’d like to see an actual cause. The School Board technically doesn’t have to give any — and that may be their best bet. With their revised contract with him, they allowed themselves that out. They need four votes to oust him without cause. It’ll cost the supposed fiscal conservative group about $90,000 to show him the door.
We’re not sure what the School Board is thinking. Best guess is they want someone of their mindset. Maybe former School Board member Eric Robinson — a controversial character who was ousted by voters after becoming such a lightning rod. Or maybe a member of Moms for Liberty — an organization that Bridget Ziegler helped found.
The School Board can do what it wants.
Our concern is his replacement won’t be someone with great credentials; just another person ready to wage a battle in a culture war that doesn’t really exist. Someone more concerned about alleged litter boxes for students than maintaining the district’s "A" ratings that have it as among the crown jewels of the community.
Asplen’s resume is that of a professional educator. If he is ousted Tuesday, without legitimate cause, we’d encourage Charlotte County Public Schools, which is looking for a new superintendent following Steve Dionisio's retirement announcement last week, to give Asplen a call first thing Wednesday morning.
And if he is ousted Tuesday without legitimate cause, it’ll tell educators, parents and students that the Sarasota County Schools Board is no longer primarily interested in results. It’s primarily interested in politics.
