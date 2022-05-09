OUR POSITION: The Port Charlotte Town Center mall may not be on the endangered species list after all.
We have no inside information on the future of the Port Charlotte Town Center mall in Murdock. The property was purchased out of receivership recently for much less than its value with an obvious goal of reselling it to a developer.
Changes in the county’s mixed-use zoning in the past year or so make this property attractive because of the ability to keep commercial destinations like Beall’s and other mainstays and add on apartments or condos on the first or second — or maybe even fifth — floors. We like that idea and agree it would be a great draw and a convenient residence, especially if the plans involve — as would be expected — adding more restaurants to the location.
Bond holders who owed $44.8 million for the bankrupt Town Center mall now own most of the facility after paying a high bid of $100,100 back in February.
That gave the debt holders clear title to the property, according to Charlotte County Economic Development Director Dave Gammon. He added that the county’s zoning allows residential to mix with commercial and higher buildings in some circumstances.
“They have great development rights,” Gammon said. “They could do something spectacular.”
But, we don’t think the mall concept is, or should be, necessarily completely dead.
For one thing, there seems to be a resurgence of activity in the mall. We can see that in the parking lot, especially on weekends, and we hear it by word of mouth from shop owners.
But, even if there is renewed interest in shopping in the mall, we understand a more concrete plan is needed to assure its survival — and the success of its clients.
That’s why we were interested in a recent Miami Herald story on the rebirth of its Southland Mall — which opened as the Cutler Ridge Mall in 1978 on an 80-acre piece of property.
That property resembles our 54-acre Town Center mall in many ways and developers have plans for it that mimic ideas rumored for the mall here.
The Miami mall, on Dixie Highway, was sold to Wells Fargo in 2021 for a bid of $2,600 and then sold to a private equity investor and developer for $100.35 million. Between those two transactions the mall remained open.
The mall has 88 tenants and plans include adding more along with a number of residential units on parking areas around the mall.
The property, according to the Herald story, is zoned for a height of up to 15 stories and 720 condominiums. The owners of that mall did not want to talk to the Herald about their plans.
Of course we’ll never seen 15 stories approved here. But greater height might work.
A retail expert quoted in the Herald story, said whatever the mall there does it is imperative it becomes a destination. That means, he said, adding things like good restaurants, an arcade and even ax throwing to lure families.
We could see that happening here. While there are many good restaurants around the Town Center mall, we could always use another one or two — especially in snowbird season and especially if they offer menus and an eating experience not found nearby.
We’ll be anxious to hear of any transaction involving the mall property and the eventual owner’s plans for the future. We have confidence the location is ripe for success.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.