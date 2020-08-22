OUR POSITION: A formula for high school sports playoffs leaves much to be desired.
This week the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) released their playoff format for fall sports and some of the details, particularly for football, have raised eyebrows around the prep sports community.
The FHSAA has come under fire in recent weeks for what some have seen as a lack of leadership and indecisiveness in determining exactly how and when high school sports should return in the coronavirus era. Last week the group’s Board of Directors finally approved a plan that would allow schools to return to practice Aug. 24 and to competition Sept. 3. The return dates are in opposition to the FHSAA’s own medical advisory committee.
The plan also allows for later starts and set a deadline of Sept. 18 for schools to opt out of the state series. This flexibility is needed because in some parts of the state schools are unable to return as quickly as others, and it takes into account that schools may have to deal with cancellations and postponements on their schedules. Schools in Broward and Miami-Dade counties are particularly under stress to reopen much less field sports teams.
But it is the postseason plan that has drawn attention this week. All of the fall sports are affected, but football has undergone the most dramatic changes.
In reaction to the possibility that schools could end up with schedules that were significantly longer or shorter than their competitors, the FHSAA elected to enact changes that essentially render the regular season meaningless. Rather than base postseason eligibility on winning percentage or another measurable formula, the ruling allows that every team which opts into the state series automatically earns a playoff spot.
Furthermore, this year there will be no district champions crowned, no rankings and seeding will be determined by a blind draw on Oct. 26. With regular season scheduling still being determined, the FHSAA decided to award home-field advantage in the postseason via a coin flip. Thus a team that went undefeated in the regular season against a rigorous schedule could be forced to travel to play at the home of a team that went winless against lesser opponents.
Volleyball, perhaps the most popular sport featuring female athletes in the fall, has also seen postseason changes that have raised some concerns. The volleyball rankings have been abandoned for this season as the FHSAA has again by-passed on-field, or in this case, on-court, results in favor of random chance. This year the district tournaments will be seeded using blind draws by FHSAA staff. The district champion and runner-up will advance to the regional bracket.
We understand the difficulties FHSAA must deal with. With later and varied start dates and scheduling still in flux, there are no good answers in this strangest of all high school seasons.
Still, it’s questionable why every team that takes the field should be eligible for the playoffs, not to mention the financial burden involved for each school and the FHSAA. With or without fans, the idea of a team with an outstanding record traveling to play a squad that might have won a single game just doesn’t seem fair.
Surely the FHSAA membership could have put their collective heads together and came up with a more elegant solution, particularly for football.
