OUR POSITION: It's no surprise around these parts when people rally to help those in need and two recent events in Englewood just prove how true that is.
The flames had barely died out in the Englewood Taco Bell when Kendra Porter and a bunch of good people — whether they loved tacos or not — came together to help.
And, that was just a couple of weeks before patrons of Riciltini's restaurant on Placida Road bonded together to once again raise money to support Johnny's Dream Foundation.
It's what Englewood does. Not to slight all the charitable clubs and groups in Punta Gorda, North Port, Port Charlotte and Venice. But, if you live or work in Englewood, someone has your back.
When fire struck the Taco Bell on Nov. 7, it was pretty obvious the restaurant was going to be shut down for quite a while. It appears the building can be refurbished and not torn down now, but at the time, the prospects for reopening anytime soon — and for the livelihood of its employees — were pretty dire.
As related in a Sun story by Elaine Allen-Emrich, Porter met with the Taco Bell manager to gauge what kind of impact the fire and subsequent closing of the business would have on employees. It was then she learned that most of the employees were being worked into the schedules at other area Taco Bells. And, management of the restaurant had begun to plan for Thanksgiving and Christmas events for the 19 employees.
Porter began pondering what employees with children would be able to do for the holidays with the interruption in pay. So, with the help of Brian Faro of Paradise Exclusive Realty and the Englewood Chamber of Commerce, they came up with a plan.
A fundraiser is ongoing to pay for a Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 people — employees and family — at the chamber's meeting room. The list of people and businesses that have donated money and goods — like turkeys, decorations and offers to cook meals and even adopt a family for the holidays — is long.
Meanwhile, Lauri Ray was up to her fundraising best when she hosted a Just Reach Out, Don't Judge fundraiser at her Englewood restaurant.
Ray lost her son, Johnny, to a drug overdose several years ago. She has made it her mission to raise money to help others who face the same dangers. Every year she plans a fundraiser to pull in money to send people struggling with addictions to rehab.
Numerous businesses donate prizes — even a WWE championship wrestling belt — and plenty of volunteers donate time to help organize and run the event. There is an auction and a number of other activities that make for a great time for all involved.
And, just to emphasize the Englewood-stands-together mantra, the winner of $1,003 in a 50/50 raffle, Penny Brown, gave her winnings back to the Johnny's Dream Foundation. An unselfish and fitting gesture.
These aren't the only two charitable events in Englewood. There are, for example, at least three free Thanksgiving Day meals planned for the community.
Kudos to the good people in Englewood and everywhere else, who show their compassion for those in need.
