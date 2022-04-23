OUR POSITION: We’d like to see politicians lower the volume on nasty political rhetoric.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is talking tough again.
DeSantis has not been shy about taking on critics and political opponents in the age of partisan cable news pundits and social media commentators.
Two of the Florida governor’s latest targets are the state of Georgia if Democrat Stacey Abrams is elected governor and Disney.
Abrams is a darling of the Democratic Party nationally. Republicans are prone to bristle at the adoration of Abrams who was touted as potential running mate with President Joe Biden in 2020. Now, she’s running for governor again after a narrow loss in 2018.
DeSantis recently threw down the gauntlet at a National Governors Association meeting.
“If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a cold war between Florida and Georgia at that point,” DeSantis said at a press conference. “I mean, I can’t have Castro to my south and Abrams to my north. That’d be a disaster.”
The comments were widely circulated by national media outlets such as The Hill and MSNBC.
DeSantis’ willingness to take on the opposing side has endeared him to populist Republicans and supporters of former President Donald Trump. They are long frustrated by the business establishment and neoconservative wings of the party.
But the constant snipping and jabbing style that dominates partisan politics, the news media and social media turns off plenty of voters.
Many of those voters already don’t trust or don’t want to be part of the partisan political system of constant rhetorical punching and counter punching.
But if we are honest red-meat partisans on both sides want DeSantis’ junkyard style. The pokes at the left certainly help DeSantis with fundraising and his standing in the proverbial Fox News primary for the 2024 presidential election.
American politics and discourse is still very much in Trump mode.
But those approaches don’t exactly make for good public policy or helping ease the social, cultural and class tensions that too often dominate public discourse.
We’d love to see DeSantis find more issues and conversations where he can find middle ground across the aisle.
Florida is still a 50/50 state with a slight advantage to Republicans statewide. A gentle reminder to DeSantis is that plenty of his constituents are Democrats and plenty more aren’t really engaged in his partisan fights.
This is certainly not an issue isolated to the Florida governor, Republicans or Trump supporters.
There is plenty of strong rhetoric and vitriol coming from Democrats and the left.
DeSantis has been called a Nazi and compared to Hitler including by Agriculture Secretary Nikki Fried, who is running for Florida governor in 2022.
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, both Democrats, have also adopted plenty of tough talk and scorched earth in their political approaches.
It is a bipartisan and cultural challenge.
We can certainly ask DeSantis to cool his jets.
Georgia and Florida have plenty to cooperate on including public safety, human trafficking, environmental and economic challenges.
Florida also attracts plenty of tourists, meetings and conventions from companies and organizations from Atlanta.
But other than the “World’s Largest Cocktail Party” in Jacksonville every year, does Florida really need a rivalry with Georgia beyond college football?
But the reality is that until voters and campaign fundraising hauls reverse the bare knuckles trend, we will continue to see tough and sometimes divisive rhetoric.
It will take the ballot box and money to change our current trend lines.
