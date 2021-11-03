OUR POSITION: Let’s organize citizen volunteer committees to have some oversight of conditions, rules, programs at county jails.
If you’ve ever been in one of our county jails, or have had a friend or relative incarcerated, you know it’s not a pleasant experience.
Of course, it’s not supposed to be. Being accused of breaking the law is not a ticket to a hotel suite. No one should look forward to a trip to the county jail.
But, at the same time, if you are unlucky enough to be arrested, jails should be safe. You should be able to get good medical care there if it is needed. You should get decent, healthy meals. And you should have access to affordable communication with your family.
That has not always been the case.
People have died in our local jails. Sometimes it’s been natural causes — something that cannot be avoided. Other times, however, the cause has been controversial. Charlotte County Jail, for example, has been sued more than once for deaths of inmates.
One death has been especially controversial and that is when Gregg Ireland died in the hospital after an encounter with detention officers. Ireland was just hours or less from release on bail after being arrested on a DUI charge. His father sued the Sheriff’s Office but the initial suit was tossed out on procedure issues.
There have been two deaths this year we know of in the Sarasota County Jail. Both, apparently, were medical related. We know of no deaths in the DeSoto County Jail.
But these are extreme cases of bad things that happen in jails.
There are other, less serious, problems if you listen to former inmates or their relatives.
The Daily Sun published a series of stories two years ago on issues with medical treatment at the Charlotte County Jail. Corizon Health has owned the contract for health care there for years without having to bid for the services.
A caller to the Daily Sun newsroom recently complained about the care — or lack of care — her daughter received at that jail.
She said her daughter was not given her medicine for schizophrenia. She said she called the Department of Health and others but there was no one with oversight or authority over the jail except the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Her issues brought up another problem. That is the charges involved in phoning an inmate and charges and rules involved in putting money on an inmate’s account for food and other items from the commissary.
The caller said “we’re veterans but not wealthy people” while discussing charges for phone calls.
All of this leads to the idea of an oversight committee at area jails.
What if we had a group of citizen volunteers who are vetted and capable of reasonable opinions about if the jails are doing their job? What if the sheriffs gave them access, maybe without advance notice even, to inspect the jails, talk to inmates and make monthly reports on conditions there?
What would be wrong with that? Why wouldn’t local sheriffs be open to the idea to show off their jails and programs to prove they are doing a good job and inmates are being given adequate access to lawyers and families, are getting good meals and good health care?
Remember too, many of the inmates in our jails have not been convicted of any wrongdoing. Some of them, who can’t afford bail, wait months for a trial.
So what do you think of this idea?
