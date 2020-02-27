OUR POSITION: Programs in Charlotte and Sarasota are doing the right thing by making sure inmates get the skills and support they need to thrive outside of jail.
A fresh start. A second chance. These are the kinds of terms we use when people get out of jail.
But, quite often, once they’re out, it can be a challenge for many to avoid falling back into bad habits that put them there in the first place.
Nationally, the recidivism rate for inmates released from correctional facilities is 76 percent.
That means three out of four inmates who are released from jail will wind up making a round trip.
Fortunately, law enforcement officials in our community are trying to equip people with tools to help them become steady, reliable citizens and avoid succumbing to the mistakes of their past.
Last week, the Sun featured two such programs, and we believe both efforts are worthy of praise and support.
Deep Creek Community Church has teamed with the Charlotte County Jail to offer a program called Jobs for Life. According to an article by Sun reporter Anne Easker, the eight-week program pairs men and women with a mentor who attend classes together twice a week. The initial aim was to teach them basic get-a-job skills.
“You’re taking an individual,” Jail Lt. Jessica Long told the Sun, “trying to change their skill set and their mindset, to when they get released to give them a fighting chance in the community, plus return them to hopefully be a productive member of society.”
Two women graduated from the initial class around Christmas, but program leaders stayed in touch with both and realized that aftercare is more important than they first realized.
“When they go out the door, I think in our naivete we figured if we can get them a job interview, we’ve done our jobs,” Craig Esterly told the Sun. “We’ve learned their issues are much broader than just jobs. It’s housing, it’s addiction. ... Those are all major hurdles.”
A similar initiative, the Re-Entry Navigator Program, was launched by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office last week in partnership with the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
Through a grant from the foundation, the SCSO will have two employees dedicated to helping inmates before and after release. These “navigators” will help inmates address a wide range of potential pitfalls and provide case management to help them succeed.
Foundation CEO Mark Pritchett called the program “a start-up investment” with a goal “to transform criminal justice in our community from punitive to rehabilitative.”
Sarasota Sheriff Tom Knight said: “We’re trying to change the entire system of arrest, release and community re-entry. By ending the revolving door of arrest and recidivism for lower level offenders, we are also reducing crime.”
Navigators, he said, target root causes of recidivism: addiction, mental health, homelessness and unemployment.
These programs aren’t benefiting hardcore criminals, we should note. These are people who have stumbled in life; maybe drugs and alcohol have led them into a maze of bad decisions from which escape seemed impossible. Kudos to our law enforcement for trying to show them a way out.
