OUR POSITION: Outgoing North Port Commissioner Jill Luke set a fine example for local government leaders.
Jill Luke wrapped up her five-year stint on the North Port City Commission this week. It’s difficult to think of something more she could have done in her time serving as a city leader or how she could have done it better.
Luke was in the storage business when she decided to run for City Commission in 2016. Her decision followed a change in district boundaries that caused former commissioner Jacqueline Moore to resign her seat and run for another. Luke won Moore’s previous seat, which is now District 5, and was re-elected.
Luke describes herself as being shy most of her life, but finally blooming out of shyness as she reached middle age.
It’s difficult to see that shy person these days. Luke didn’t back down from speaking her mind on issues while on the dais or to the media, and there was hardly a celebration in the community in which she didn’t take part during her tenure.
During a recent interview with Craig Garrett, a correspondent for The Daily Sun, Luke said she wanted to stay out of party politics and “be a public servant … only.”
As a public servant, Luke got up to speed quickly with city issues by reading and studying all of the information she could get her hands on and listening to the people who did the work. She did her homework and came to board meetings prepared to discuss the issues at hand and make decisions based on what she thought was best for the city.
There were some awkward moments for the city of North Port in those five years, especially those involving a former city manager, his affair with a member of his staff, the investigation and his eventual resignation.
But Luke kept a level head throughout and led the city through the selection of Jerome Fletcher as city manager, a move which many have applauded.
Mostly, the City Commission functioned well during Luke’s tenure, and she could be credited with doing her part.
Luke earned kudos for another good habit she exhibited while serving on the commission: She showed up.
Whether it was a ground-breaking or ribbon-cutting ceremony, a 5K race or the city’s Haunted Halloween, or nonprofit fundraisers and celebrations, Jill Luke was not only there, but completely engaged in what was happening. She had a love for dressing the part — sometimes in elaborate costumes — and always brightened the room when she entered.
Luke said in her interview with Garrett that she felt the current commission is “leaving a wonderful legacy” for the people of North Port.
“This commission is the most forward-thinking commission that I’ve witnessed. And it is vital at this point of the development and establishment of our city. I view us as ‘fierce,’” she said.
Today, Phil Stokes will be sworn in as the new District 5 commissioner.
Stokes has big shoes to fill, but he and Luke have been talking often during the transition. We hope they continue to do that. We have confidence Stokes will be a leader for the city, especially with recovery from Hurricane Ian’s devastation.
We also hope Jill Luke will continue to be a civic leader in North Port as a private citizen, putting her years of experience and knowledge to good use.
