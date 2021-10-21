OUR POSITION: People somehow see fit to leave the workforce at a time when workers are in short supply.
If you haven’t noticed the shortage of workers in Southwest Florida, then you must not go out much. Restaurants have been forced to cut back hours. Some businesses have actually closed — although that drastic measure is easing.
It seems almost every business has a NOW HIRING sign in the window or on their road sign. And, they’re willing to pay “premium” wages — even for starting jobs at fast food restaurants. McDonalds offers $11 an hour, free meals, paid vacation and 401K. That is not unusual for any of the fast food restaurants. A Subway in Montana was advertising $16 an hour recently for high schoolers who needed a night time or weekend position.
Who could have imagined those kind of part-time wages just a couple of years ago?
The reality is, there are fewer bodies to fill the jobs. Why?
There are a number of reasons and many of them are related to the pandemic. Of course you can’t ignore the death toll on the U.S. population from the COVID-19 virus. That opened up some job vacancies.
Then there are tens of thousand, maybe hundreds of thousands, of people who just are afraid to go back to work with the virus still around. Many of those people are older and have a nest egg or retired early.
According to the Washington Post, 4.3 million people quit their jobs just in August of this year. That is almost 3% of the workforce.
Those people are fed up with work conditions, or poor compensation and left for better jobs. And there are plenty of jobs out there. According to that same survey, there are 10.4 million job openings in America right now.
Of those 4.3 million who left work, almost 900,000 were in restaurant, bars and the hotel business. Another 721,000 worked in retail stores. And, not surprising, 534,000 were in health care where the stress of COVID-19 treatment and the threat of catching the virus has tested the resolve for hospital workers and others in that profession.
The workforce, according to the Post story, is down about 5 million people. Take that number and look at 10 million job openings and the situation looks dire to say the least.
Many blamed the situation on relief checks sent to workers who were laid off during the early months of the pandemic. The federal government, if you recall, sent out unemployment checks to pump up monthly incomes of those already drawing a check from the state. In Florida, those checks were especially appreciated because of the trouble with the state’s software system that made it so difficult for people to apply for unemployment.
Florida chose to stop accepting that federal subsidy long before the assistance was ended. But even that failed to encourage a large return to the workforce that was the goal of state politicians. And, now that the federal program has ended everywhere, there is still no rush back to the kitchens and dining rooms that are so shorthanded.
Some suggest that we should stop worrying about the southern border and welcome those potential workers to the U.S. We’re not sure that is the answer either, but we certainly could use some help. There is no indication these jobs can be, will be, filled by Americans who are already here and have the luxury to not have to work.
