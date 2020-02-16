OUR POSITION: Without trying to play judge or jury, it is difficult to fathom the dismissal of a lawsuit against the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and Corizon Health in the death of Gregg Ireland.
A father has lost a son, who didn’t get his prescribed medicine and then died after an altercation with Charlotte County jail officers. But a federal judge says there is not enough evidence of wrongdoing to support claims in the lawsuit.
That is hard for Tom Ireland to comprehend.
We’re not qualified to sit in the chair of a federal judge. But it seems, given the details reported in the federal court’s decision, that something went wrong in the case of Gregg Ireland.
Here’s what we do know.
• Gregg Ireland was arrested Aug. 22, 2015 for driving under the influence. He was very, very drunk.
• Before he was taken to jail, deputies rightfully had him evaluated at a local hospital where he was given a prescription for potassium chloride because he was diagnosed with hypokalemia (low potassium levels associated with alcohol withdrawal).
• He was taken to jail and waited five hours to be screened by Corizon health care employees.
• Corizon employees say they did not see the prescription or the diagnosis by the hospital.
• The next day, Aug. 23, a nurse informed the Corizon physician on duty that the hospital had prescribed the medicine. The doctor, however, ordered a blood test to determine if the prescription was necessary. The test was schedule for Aug. 24.
• Early on Aug. 24 Ireland became agitated.
• Officers who responded to an altercation with his cellmate, removed the other man and then tased Ireland as many as nine times and kicked and punched him to try to handcuff him and sat on his back while he was on the ground, according to the jail’s own report. They said Ireland was kicking, biting and spitting at them and having hallucinations. He was picked up and carried to another cell unconscious.
• Jail staff performed CPR and transported him to the hospital where he was diagnosed with cardiac arrest along with septic shock and multi-organ failure.
• Ireland was removed from life support on Aug. 25.
Tom Ireland filed suit. His lawyer claims the son was hallucinating because of alcohol withdrawal which likely would not have happened if he had been given the prescription ordered by the hospital. The suit also argues officers used excessive force and were not trained to respond properly to someone experiencing withdrawal as Gregg Ireland was.
The judge, citing past court rulings, ruled Tom Ireland had no proof of any history of problems with the health care at the jail or issues with officers using excessive force. He also decreed there was no evidence any of the officers’ actions caused Gregg Ireland’s death.
The judge also ruled the suit against Corizon could not go forward because Tom Ireland did not file notice ahead of time that he planned to sue them. The judge also said there was no proof Corizon employees were indifferent to Gregg Ireland’s condition, even in the case of a doctor not giving him his prescription. The judge said a medical malpractice suit would be more in line with any attempt to claim wrongdoing.
In summary, the judge said there was not enough evidence to support Tom Ireland’s suit.
That’s hard for Tom Ireland to understand. He said he will appeal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.