OUR POSITION: A federal judge has given the Everglades a reprieve.
Members of the South Florida Water Management District board have run roughshod over rules and procedures for years. Their arrogance led to Gov. Ron DeSantis calling for the entire board to resign soon after his inauguration.
But the board, like a sinking ship, made one last gasp attempt to thwart the intentions of conservationists and others whose beliefs did not align with those of the directors. A motion filed by the board directors would have ended a 30-year-old legal settlement that sought to keep water in the Everglades National Park and the Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge clean. The settlement came after the state and farmers violated the Clean Water Act and allowed dirty water to filter into the Everglades while at the same time limiting the flow of water that would be filtered by marshes surrounding the national park.
In a seemingly last act of defiance, the board filed the request — not long before DeSantis called for its members to resign after they met and extended a lease of Everglades land to the sugar industry. The leased land was vital in a plan to build a reservoir to hold some of Lake Okeechobee’s contaminated water — keeping it from flowing down the Caloosahatchee River to the Gulf Coast.
U.S. Judge Federico Moreno said “no.” He dismissed the motion, without prejudice, meaning it can be filed again. But, between now and any possible refiling of the motion, the district board will have at least a majority of new members appointed by DeSantis.
According to a Miami Herald story by Jenny Staletovich, board members have complained for years about limits on how much phosphorus can be in waters running from highly fertilized sugar fields. To fight the runoff, the state spent about $880 million to build marshes to clean the water. That, and changes in best practices by farmers, didn’t do the trick, however.
The sugar industry and others were still forced to adhere to a number of fixes that required limits on how dirty water can be and called for the district to set standards on all projects that would impact the Everglades.
Earthjustice attorney Alisa Coe said in the Herald story that enough time had not lapsed to be able to tell if the fixes were adequate. She praised Moreno for putting a stop to the request.
The judge ruled the district had not presented enough evidence that the decree should be withdrawn.
A cure for polluted water from Lake Okeechobee and a revival of the badly damaged River of Grass, our Everglades, is elusive. Yet actions by a board which was charged with protecting our water and the Everglades appear to do anything but chase that goal.
Whatever the reason — undue influence by developers and Big Sugar being the most obvious possibility — the federal judge has put at least a temporary halt to any damage this board could do. How things will shake out when DeSantis has a new water district board to work with remains to be seen.
There is little doubt, in our thinking at least, the future of the Everglades will be in better hands when a new board is seated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.