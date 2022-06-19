OUR POSITION: Communities across Florida and the U.S. are celebrating Juneteenth this weekend.
Juneteenth marks when the last remaining slaves learned of the Emancipation Proclamation. U.S. President Abraham Lincoln issued the proclamation in 1863, but it took until 1865 for some slaves in Texas and other states to learn of their freedom.
That was two-and-a-half years after Lincoln officially ended slavery.
President Joe Biden has designated Juneteenth as a federal holiday and communities across the state and region will commemorate the historic holiday.
More attention and official designations for the holiday have been issued after a police officer killed George Floyd on a Minneapolis sidewalk in 2020. The death sparked a fresh wave of racial and social justice protests and pushes for criminal justice and other reforms.
Locally, Punta Gorda, which was established in 1884, has a rich African American history. The city’s origins were racially inclusive and fostered Black-owned businesses. Residents in Punta Gorda celebrated a Juneteenth parade in 1910.
The history of Punta Gorda is a unique example of race relations in the post-Civil War South where Jim Crow segregation laws became the norm after slavery. It is worthy of more attention and analysis.
Juneteenth is a somewhat of a realization of the key promises of America — including freedom and equal opportunity. We should all welcome opportunities to learn about our history (including slavery and the Civil War) with a clear-eyed and non-partisan focus.
Too many things are political and partisan these days. The lessons of slavery, segregation and how we treat our neighbors should be outside the contentious and divisive realms of social media bickering and partisan cable news commentary.
The Juneteenth holiday should give us all a chance to learn and think about our history and our contemporary challenges.
The history and lessons of slavery should not be summarily discounted by one side and used as a chance for pious wokeness by the other. Most of us are equally tired of politically correct virtue signal as well as faux outrages aimed at restricting speech and dissenting views.
Those are endemic to both political camps.
We all need to think about the path, history and challenges others might face because of their race, class, gender, age and other factors. The idea of trying to understand what it is like ‘walk in another shoes’ is important to healing our social and racial divisions and disconnections.
The end of slavery — just like the end of segregation — by no means ended racism, mistreatment and discrimination based on race, ethnicity and class. We all need to take more time to converse with our neighbors about how race, gender, class and other factors impact their lives,
Juneteenth should be a reminder that our goal should always be ‘to be better’ — and to learn more about our history.
That does not mean learning about and discussing history has to be a wholesale condemnation of our heritage and our country. It also should not be shutting down serious discussions in educational settings.
Again, this is something both political sides need to learn.
Slavery, racism and mistreatment of others who are different than us are human conditions, human afflictions that show up in many cultures, countries and institutions.
It is more useful to be honest about our history and utilize its lessons to help us address contemporary challenges.
Juneteenth offers us that chance — both locally and across the country.
