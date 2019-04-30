OUR POSITION: Punta Gorda's Last Straw Committee is setting an example for all communities.
A plastic straw or Styrofoam cup or polystyrene grocery bag is handy and convenient. We like handy and convenient.
But we get into problems when we, collectively as a global population of 7.5 billion, use many of those handy, convenient, disposable articles on a daily basis.
Consider this, from the Earth Day Network:
• More than 480 billion plastic bottles were sold in 2016 — a huge and unsettling increase from the 300 billion sold in 2006, just 10 years before.
• Approximately 1 trillion (numerically, that's a one with 12 zeros — 1,000,000,000,000) single-use plastic bags are used every year on Earth.
• One-half billion plastic straws are used. Every day.
• Estimates are that more than 141 million metric tons of plastic packaging was trashed in 2015.
• Five hundred billion plastic cups are used each year. Sixteen billion plastic-coated disposable coffee cups. Plus plastic lids.
Say you're a skeptic. Say you believe those numbers are inflated by partisan environmental zealots who secretly want to see us all eating off stone plates and pewter cups, preferably dining on organic kale and kombucha.
Fine.
Then cut the numbers in half.
That's still a massive amount of plastic products being used once and tossed out in the trash — or, worse yet, discarded onto our landscapes and into our rivers and oceans.
One and done. A waste of a petroleum-based commodity that could be put to better, long-lasting use. Just waste.
A tip of the hat and a big thank you to a group of people in Charlotte County who are thinking globally and acting locally about single-use plastics. While communities in Florida and across the country are banning plastic shopping bags, straws and other take-out, fast-food containers, Punta Gorda Last Straw is taking the soft-power approach to changing consumer and business behavior.
Not that we're against local ordinances banning disposable plastic containers: Home rule should allow local communities to set standards they deem appropriate. Debate amongst your neighbors.
This is another tactic. The campaign started by the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association has picked up support from Team Punta Gorda, the Punta Gorda Rotary, Smart Growth Punta Gorda, the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, the Peace River Wildlife Center and the Charlotte Harbor National Estuary Program.
The group aims to educate the public about the benefits of biodegradable products and the downside of take-out-and-throw-out plastic and Styrofoam use (see above).
Last Straw is a catchy name, but the effort isn't only about plastic disposable straws.
As Last Straw member Lisa Wagner recently told Sun staff writer Daniel Sutphin, “Our aim is to try to lower the amount of pollution. … We want to educate. It's not about forcing people to do something.”
It is a laudable aim and an important step toward creating a cleaner, safer world. It's something anyone can do and should do.
Plastic products like this don't break down naturally in the environment, like plant-based products. They are tossed in landfills, litter the landscape or break into smaller particles that harm the environment or wildlife. Safer alternatives exist.
We hope Last Straw takes hold here and spreads to other communities. No one's forcing you to change, but change for the better is possible if individuals and businesses chose to join in. It's not hard, and we'll all be a little bit better off if you just say “no thanks” to single-use plastics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.