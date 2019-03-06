OUR POSITION: Diversity, controversy, respect. A teachable moment.
A thumbs up is due Charlotte County school officials and representatives of the black community who sat down Monday to hash out differences over what had suddenly become a viral controversy over the dismantling of a Black History Month display at Port Charlotte High School.
Monday’s meeting was a mature, measured response to a situation that has the potential to grow to a cable-news-caliber story that would cast a questionable light on the Charlotte County School District.
Deservedly, we think, which is why the public response, when it does come, will be telling.
Participating in the meeting at district offices were Superintendent Steve Dionisio, Port Charlotte High School Principal Lou Long, school spokesman Mike Riley, a union representative, the Rev. Louis Anderson, the head of the local chapter of the NAACP; other guests of the NAACP; and high school teacher Alissa Perry, who commemorated Black History Month with an art display of the blacklisted former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick on her classroom door.
With only one day remaining in February — Black History Month — Perry was ordered to take down the Kaepernick display. The order by school officials came after more than a dozen parents and students complained.
Perry complied, tearfully. A video of her dismantling the display was recorded on video and sent out on Twitter, where views grew exponentially to 2.3 million, as of Monday.
Monday’s closed-door meeting lasted 1½ hours. Immediately afterwards, Dionisio, Riley and Anderson would only tell Sun reporters outside they had a “plan,” that it would be “fair,” that they were happy with their progress and would meet again to refine it.
It was a lame response, in part because the Sun staff had been invited specifically to attend, then were suddenly dis-invited and left in the hallway outside. Thumbs down for that.
More than professional inconvenience, though, was the refusal to put the slightest amount of flesh on the bare rib of a vague “plan.”
Plan for what? School displays? Policies? Personnel? Procedures? Communications?
Or what, exactly, was the issue?
Or, bigger picture, what constitutes the teaching of history? What’s fair game? Who determines what is, or is not, an appropriate expression of what some may be considered controversial subjects? Can individuals express a point of view without fear of reprisals from activists? Do we back down from the hint of controversy? Is this simply a form of bullying?
And then, why let the controversy stew while the community engages in its own debate — a debate that will take place in private, public and online without more explanation from taxpayer-supported public officials beyond the promise of a secret “plan?” Remember, Twitter never sleeps.
We asked a few of those followup questions, but got nothing.
Regardless, we do expect the district to come to a fair resolution that respects the value of many voices expressing varying points of view. Even a district whose motto is “One Voice.” We all understand the true value of diversity: It takes many voices to realize a healthy, well-rounded perspective. Some may see Colin Kaepernick as a villain denigrating societal norms, others a hero expressing his frustration in peaceful protest, the philosophical grandson of the once-reviled and later-beloved Dr. Martin Luther King, as Perry herself said.
Call this a teachable moment. Ask, what’s the lesson for the community — on the next-to-last day of Black History Month and every other day of the year? What lesson do we wish to impart to schoolchildren at this moment of their youth, and what may they think 50 years from now when they look back in reflection?
