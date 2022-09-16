OUR POSITION: It’s great news that work to rehabilitate North Port’s Warm Mineral Springs is moving forward.
When the North Port City Commission chose a private investment firm to partner with in the restoration of Warm Mineral Springs this week it was great news.
The city has waned and waxed on its commitment to improving the condition of the Springs for too long. Now, it seems, commissioners are convinced putting money into the ancient site is a good investment. Perhaps the fact visitors poured about $1.8 million ($875,000 profit) into the city’s coffers from ticket sales, gift shop sales and annual passes in 2021 nudged them toward their decision.
The city had two finalists with good plans to improve visitors’ experience and impression of the Springs and chose WMS Development Group LLC to make a proposal. WMS has a vision to invest in a resort-like facility with a health and wellness bent.
This week’s decision seemingly took a long time — following up on a master plan for the Springs that commissioners drew up and approved in 2019. The pandemic, of course, likely put the brakes on moving forward until now.
A potential deal with WMS comes after the city and its advisor Kimley-Horn & Associates agreed to trim $1 million from preliminary plans to spend $10 million on the Springs. The city had budgeted that much for the first of several phases. But after a bid for the work came in high, with supply costs and other inflation-related expenses taking a bite out of the budget, the city decided to put some work on hold and cut some amenities.
Kimley-Horn, which is working on a design for the new-look Springs, suggested cutting out bus loops, a rain garden, parking and refurbishing the welcome/admissions center. The new emphasis by Kimley-Horn, according to a story in The Daily Sun, will prioritize restoring the park’s spa and a cafe, connecting water and sewer lines and other modifications.
Ashley Bloom, a real estate investor with WMS, said her group wants to preserve the historic legacy of the Springs — which dates back more than 10,000 years — while developing a project that “honors the land.” Some of the new amenities suggested included walking trails, restaurants, a hotel and a wellness center while connecting the Springs to the new North Port Connector of the Sarasota County Legacy Trail.
The next step in this proposed public-private deal will be for North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher to study the WMS proposal, get a firm plan from the investor and bring back information to the City Commission. Barring any unseen hurdles, it appears the work could begin in early 2023.
Mayor Pete Emrich, for one, was enthusiastic about the proposal from WMS. We are too.
The Springs are a gem that North Port would be foolish not to invest in. We’ve said before, there is nothing else like it in South Florida. The healing waters are treasured not only by locals, especially North Port’s large Slavic population, but by European tourists who know of the Springs and who have traveled, and will travel, to North Port for the experience.
We’ll keep our fingers crossed there are no surprises and the process moves quickly so the Springs can begin building toward its full potential.
