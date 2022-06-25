OUR POSITION: It would be great if Charlotte and DeSoto counties could coordinate an expansion of Kings Highway.
There was a time when Kings Highway offered travelers a leisurely drive from Port Charlotte into DeSoto County.
Even though it was only two lanes, it wasn’t deemed that dangerous and the scenery of farms, cattle grazing and a few citrus groves was pleasing.
Then the intersection of Kings Highway and Interstate 75 got busy. A Walmart was built. Fast food restaurants and gas stations popped up to serve travelers on the increasingly busy interstate.
At the same time development boomed along Sandhill Boulevard and the back way into Deep Creek.
Today, we have a surge of traffic on Kings Highway. And it’s going to get worse.
Both Charlotte and DeSoto counties’ administrations know this and their engineers are well into mapping out solutions. How and when is the question.
Charlotte wants to expand and repave Kings Highway from the interstate to the DeSoto County line. It’s much needed.
What would be great, however, is if DeSoto County could run with that idea and pick up the widening of Kings Highway at the county line and continue it as a four-lane highway — some day even to State Road 72. But that, according to Mike Giardullo, DeSoto County engineer, is not even on the radar.
Right now, DeSoto is working toward a plan to four-lane from the county line to Peace River Street, an approximate four-mile stretch. But that work is in the county’s five-year plan as design, land acquisition and funding are all huge hurdles.
“I think Charlotte County is able to pay for their work in-house but for us we need grants to fund it,” Giardullo said. “We’re talking $40 million or so.”
Charlotte is also concerned about the cost, but it’s still moving forward in its project, which is much smaller in comparison.
At a recent meeting, Charlotte County engineer Joanne Vernon said, “we’re moving this project up for two reasons. We have seen increased traffic out there so the capacity is overdue. Plus, the roadway is in dire need to be repaved.”
Vernon said she did not want to see a situation where the road was repaved and then had to be torn up to widen and improve it.”
Plans are to make the roadway a continuous, four-lane divided highway up to the county line with protected left-turn lanes at busy intersections. The project would widen the road to four lanes from the Sandhill Boulevard intersection to the county line.
Charlotte County budgeted around $9.2 million for both roadway and utility construction costs.
Traffic studies confirm the vehicle load on that area has increased greatly. The report says the two-lane road from Sandhill on toward DeSoto. County will not handle the traffic flow in the future.
Funding for the project will come from Charlotte County’s capital gas tax reimbursements from impact fees.
While Vernon said Charlotte is working with DeSoto on the project, Commissioner Joe Tiseo offered that any coordination between the two counties needs to be fast tracked.
Giardullo said while Charlotte County has been a great partner to work with, and Kings Highway is a critical hurricane evacuation route, he doesn’t see much happening for at least three years.
“That is a top priority for us but it’s not going to happen as fast as people would like,” he cautioned.
Still, it’s good though to see the two neighboring counties talking about the issue, and pretty much in agreement. That’s how things get done and done in the least expensive way.
