Charlotte Harbor, FL (33980)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 92F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

A stray thunderstorm is possible throughout the evening. Mostly cloudy skies. Low 76F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.