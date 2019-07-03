A divided U.S. Supreme Court has banned the citizenship question from the 2020 Census for now, and that’s good news for Florida.
In writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts defended the rule of law and questioned Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’ honesty in insisting on the question, writing in a scathing 5-4 opinion that “the evidence tells a story that does not match the explanation the secretary gave for his decision.” The issue goes back to a lower court, where new evidence may prove even more damning. The citizenship question should not be revived.
This issue matters a great deal to Florida, because the census determines how many seats each state will have in the U.S. House, and it is used to allocate federal funds to states for everything from Medicare to highways. Had the citizenship question remained, Florida was expected to lose billions in federal dollars and perhaps one additional congressional seat because many minorities and immigrants, documented or not, understandably would be afraid to fill out the census.
Commerce Secretary Ross had claimed that including the question would help the Trump administration protect minority voters by better enforcing the Voting Rights Act of 1965, a risible assertion on its face. After lower courts had already ruled against the question and the Supreme Court had heard oral arguments, more evidence surfaced that the idea was motivated by the opposite of what was asserted. Computer files of a dead Republican strategist named Thomas Hofeller show that he had written a memo saying that the citizenship question might help Republicans and non-Hispanic white voters when new districts were drawn based on the census. He had been in contact with some census officials shortly after President Donald Trump took office.
“The secretary,” Chief Justice Roberts wrote, “was determined to reinstate a citizenship question from the time he entered office; instructed his staff to make it happen; waited while Commerce officials explored whether another agency would request census-based citizenship data; subsequently contacted the attorney general himself to ask if (the Department of Justice) would make the request; and adopted the Voting Rights Act rationale late in the process.”
While the Supreme Court ruled that it could be constitutional to include the citizenship question, it said the Commerce Department failed to properly justify that decision as required by administrative rules. In writing for the majority and joined by four liberal justices, Roberts said the explanation “seems to have been contrived,” adding that “we are presented … with an explanation for agency action that is incongruent with what the record reveals about the agency’s priorities and decisionmaking process. … We cannot ignore the disconnect between the decision made and the explanation given (and) we are ‘not required to exhibit a naiveté from which ordinary citizens are free.’”
Translation: You made it up, and we, the highest court in the land, are calling you out.
Predictably, Trump criticized the court’s decision and suggested the census could be delayed until the courts approved a citizenship question. That is ridiculous. The courts should not waver, the census should move forward and all Florida residents should be counted.
