Public schools open in Sarasota and Charlotte counties Monday. Keeping them open is a test students, staff and parents will be taking every day.
In-person instruction ended in March, soon after the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in Florida.
The coronavirus was just beginning to spread — there were about 700 cases at the time — and closing the schools was seen as a sensible precaution against it.
If the virus got loose in the schools, the thinking was, it would blaze through the community and overwhelm hospitals.
At the time the schools weren’t prepared to implement the precautions needed to inhibit the risk of transmission. But they weren’t prepared to conduct classes remotely either. They got their students through the last two months of the school year, though not in a way anyone would want to repeat.
Now, the remote-instruction apparatus involves stay-at-home students attending their classes as if they were in school. Yet the vast majority of parents have opted for sending their kids back.
It’s understandable. Going to school is “normal,” and having their kids there is what allows a lot of parents to work or do whatever they use the hours of the school day to do.
And the benefit is obvious: In-person instruction is a better learning experience, if only because it’s not dependent on technology. No wi-fi, no school that day.
But the risk is obvious as well: Even with the number of cases of COVID-19 currently trending downward, the state still reports far more every day than had been tallied when schools closed.
So, the virus will be going to school on Monday as well.
A teacher told us this week she feels perfectly safe in her school; that the facility is well prepared for classes to resume safely.
The wild card, of course, is people.
On Monday, students will be seeing friends they haven’t seen since March and the temptation for a hug or handshake will be great. They need to avoid it.
Most will have spent the last five months largely mask-free and few will have had to wear one for the length of a school day. They need to cope with it.
Hand-washing isn’t necessarily a habit for all. They need to become nearly compulsive about it.
Parents, you must impress upon your kids the need to observe all these precautions as closely as they can. They can save lives.
Then, send them to school Monday with a spare mask or two and some hand sanitizer. Tell them it’s extra-important to follow the new instructions they’ll be given on moving around the school and sitting in class.
Inevitably, people are going to contract the virus. Still, we should do everything we can to keep the number of people getting sick as low as possible.
Leave aside the health issue, however. Sending your children to school so you can go back to work will backfire if they have to be quarantined, because you’ll have to quarantine as well.
And if the school needs to shut down again, instruction goes entirely back online and everybody is staying home.
The precautions that are in place can’t guarantee that won’t happen, but they reduce the risk significantly.
Consider this a teachable moment.
