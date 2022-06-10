OUR POSITION: Christine Zagrobelny got a key to the city of North Port and it was a well deserved honor for the former co-owner of Olde World Restaurant.
The Olde World Cheese Shop was a must stop in North Port.
John and Christine Zagrobelny, after a few years, changed the name to simply the Olde World Restaurant but it continued to be a focal point and a big part of the community — mostly thanks to the couple’s desire to be a driver in North Port’s growth. It was the place where holiday 5K runs began and ended. It was a place people and organizations came to meet.
John was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy in 1983 and his struggle with the disease led them to go all out over the years to raise awareness of it and money for research.
Their efforts made news in 1997 when they went all out to raise money — drawing an estimated 10,000 people to the restaurant with carnival rides, non-stop music and even a parade. It was not to be a one-time event.
The couple continued to organize fund-raisers and in 2005 they raised more than $1 million for MDA. That got the attention of telethon host Jerry Lewis who personally thanked them and their in-laws, Joseph and Teresa Skoczylas, co-owners of the restaurant.
John Zagrobelny died of colon cancer in 2007, but Christine continued running the restaurant. She was not about to abandon her and her husband’s dream after 35 years of operation.
Eventually, however, time caught up with Christine. The restaurant was sold to Mike and Kelly Austin, of Englewood, who took over with the help of their three adult children.
When North Port Commissioner Barbara Langdon requested a key to the city she noted the “Olde World Restaurant under Christine’s management has functioned as the heart of this city since its inception 35 years ago, carrying on a tradition started by her husband John. Many non-profits hold their meetings and functions at the Olde World because Christine does not charge for her meeting rooms and frequently donates or discounts food for some of those events. She regularly donates food to the Chamber of Commerce for their educational programs, enabling the Chamber to offer local businesses quality education at no cost to them. She sits on several boards for causes she is passionate about and has made significant contributions to this community.”
When Christine was awarded the key to the city, it was the second time a rare honor was bestowed on the family. The Olde World is on the access road that North Port named Zagrobelny Way after John, the only time the city has named a street after someone.
We’re sure the new owners have made Christine and her family proud as they continue a North Port tradition. But somehow we know the work John and Christine put into the restaurant over the years and all the friends and customers they served have made the Olde World Restaurant a place that the Zagrobelny family will always be associated with.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.