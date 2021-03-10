OUR POSITION: Once again the Florida Legislature is usurping home rule if they approve bills that would tell Key West it has no authority to control cruise ships that may be damaging its harbor.
If a marching band used your yard for practice every day, stomping on your grass and kicking up dust as it makes it way past your home, would that bother you. We’re talking every day now, not just once in a while.
If you put up a sign, or even a fence, to stop the intrusion, would it be fair for the city council to tell you to take it down. What if the city council said the marching band — and anyone else — who wants to trample your yard is welcome? Would that be right?
This may not be the best example of what is happening in Key West, but it’s close enough.
Miami Herald columnist Carl Hiassen, who runs regularly in The Daily Sun, writes today about a controversy between Key West citizens, the Legislature and the cruise ship industry. Hiassen, as he does so well, makes the cruise industry and the Legislature look pretty evil. And, if you just look at the facts, he’s on point.
Here’s the problem.
For years now, huge — we’re talking ships as long as three football fields, as Hiassen describes it — ships make a stop on their Caribbean swing, at Key West. Doesn’t sound so bad does it. You might be thinking, lots of tourists, lots of money spent — good for business.
Well, that may not be so true.
Hiassen says there are about 1 million cruise passengers each year that depart their ship for a day in Key West. They drink, buy souvenirs and then get back on the ship for dinner and leave. They may buy lunch but typically don’t go wild with the credit card. And, of course, they don’t stay at the pricey hotels.
In return for all those tourists — who cramp the small town’s streets — the ships pay back the citizens of Key West by stirring up silt with their mammoth propellers in their once pristine, clear blue waters.
Since the pandemic shut down the cruise industry almost a year ago, a group of Key West citizens, pleased with the lack of environmental upheaval, formed a group to lobby for tighter control of the big ships. They passed a law in November that outlaws any ship with more than 1,300 passengers and would allow a total of only 1,500 passengers to disembark daily. And, just for good measure, they will give priority approval for docking to any ship with good environmental and health records.
Sounds reasonable to us. Key West makes its living off tourists who stay a while and those tourists are drawn there for the beautiful environment and a chance to walk its downtown streets unencumbered.
But, money talks. So lawmakers in Tallahassee — wanting to please Disney, Carnival and the likes, as Hiassen points out — have proposed a law that would prevent local governments from regulating “maritime commerce” in their ports. It would negate the Key West law. Wipe it off the books.
The lawmakers who filed almost identical bills in the House and Senate, have no seaports to protect. One of them is Rep. Spencer Roach, of North Fort Myers.
The Key West City Commission unanimously approved a resolution asking the Legislature to respect home rule and not deny the will of the local citizens who voted and approved its law.
We call on lawmakers in Tallahassee to listen to voters in Key West and ignore the two bills. You should have a right to protect your own yard.
