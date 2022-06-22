OUR POSITION: Mentoring a kid could be a rewarding experience for the child and the adult.
Unfortunately, there are too many kids from single-parent households who could benefit from an adult mentor. That’s where you could step in.
Angie Matthiessen, executive director of United Way Charlotte County, penned a column for the Daily Sun this past weekend that outlined all the pluses and benefits of volunteering to be an adult mentor. If you missed it, she hopefully put a thought in some minds about what a difference you can make in a child’s life giving up just a few hours a week.
Kids need answers and someone to set an example for them.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast is actively seeking more male role models to spend time with boys in search of a mentor.
Their 100 Men in 100 Days recruitment campaign is about to wrap up but there is always a need. Currently there are 91 Little Brothers on the waiting list in Charlotte County hoping to get paired with a Big Brother.
It’s not asking a lot. Volunteers can visit their Little Brother in school just an hour once a week. Or, they can opt for a program where the mentor and student spend time together outside school hours. Big Brothers Big Sisters makes the community-based program easy by providing ideas how to spend time together that are free and sometimes providing free tickets to events.
Mentors don’t have to have all the answers. They just have to be there and be open to discussions and to allow the Little Brother to use them as a sounding board. Thursday is the deadline for the recruiting campaign, but you don’t have to beat a deadline to volunteer as the need is constant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.