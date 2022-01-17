OUR POSITION: If there is any hope for our nation to heal its partisan wounds and become united again with one goal for all citizens, it might be found in the words and actions of Martin Luther King Jr., the man whose life we remember today.
Martin Luther King Jr. could speak to people of all colors, faiths, sex, races and nationalities.
People listened to him and a national holiday was created in his honor, not because he was a perfect man by any means, but because he had a perfect message.
The civil rights icon and leader in guaranteeing rights for Blacks and people of all color in the tumultuous ‘50s and ‘60s, never wavered in his fight to make all people equal and to seek justice through laws meted out equally for poor, rich, white and Black. The son of a minister, King believed in gaining rights through nonviolent civil disobedience. We believe he would cringe at the rioting in places like Portland, Oregon last year. That type of disregard for property and people was not in his playbook.
He would be more likely to embrace the peaceful march led by young people in Punta Gorda last year. We can envision him leading that march to the steps of Punta Gorda’s old courthouse.
We also believe King would be sad at the nation’s divide right now. He might question how a nation that seemed to come together as one after years of upheaval over civil rights and Vietnam could slip into the abyss we find ourselves in now —- two political parties with strong animosity toward each other with little or no effort to seek middle ground.
King won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 for combating racial inequality through nonviolent resistance. In his final years, he reached out to Americans to fight poverty and capitalism. He sought to ease the plight of the poor and bring the two economic extremes we still see in this nation to a more satisfactory middle income and an opportunity for everyone to have the American dream.
To that end he was planning a national occupation of Washington, D.C., to be called the Poor People’s Campaign, when he was assassinated on April 4, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee.
When you dissect King’s life, he left himself open to criticism by his foes. As we said, he was not a perfect man. But who is?
We can all learn from some of his most famous quotes as we seek to close the divide in our country today.
One of our favorites, which we alluded to last year at this time. is:
“We need leaders not in love with money but in love with justice. Not in love with publicity but in love with humanity.”
Those words could not ring truer today with political campaigns swelling with donations from unknown sources and millions spent to elect party favorites while too many people suffer without access to health care, ample food to eat and face homelessness under the weight of soaring rents and housing costs.
We hope the example King set with his nonviolent approach to making change and the focus he had on bringing equality to all Americans — not just people of color — can resonate today with everyone who believes in what our national is all about.
