OUR POSITION: Florida Power & Light’s announcement of a plan to eliminate carbon emissions from it electricity generation by 2045 was both surprising and welcome.
We’ve never pulled out punches when it comes to how Florida Power & Light does business.
From its cozy relationship with the Public Service Commission to its seeming hesitation to go solar and its controversial bid to diminish residential rooftop solar, we’ve raised issues. The company’s string of rate hikes has been a consistent complaint of ours.
But, suddenly, FPL is the darling of the climate change crowd — and a model for how we can save our planet.
An announcement last week that FPL, owned by NextEra Energy, has committed to a plan to shift to “green hydrogen” energy and eliminate its carbon emissions by 2045 was a bombshell. To do that the company — which left no doubt it believes in climate change — will all but eliminate natural gas as a fuel and cover Florida with millions of solar panels and employ advanced, industry-first battery-storage technology.
FPL Chairman and CEO Eric Silagy revealed the revolutionary plan at an investor’s conference and immediately turned the tables of public opinion about his company’s future and concern for climate change and rising sea levels that will impact Florida as much, or more, than any state.
The plan will take two decades or more to put into place, but the company has outlined five-year benchmarks that we can hold them accountable for.
Here’s how it should work.
Right now, natural gas, whose price has been accelerating, makes up 67% of the company’s fuel. It also uses nuclear energy and some solar. By 2045, the company plans to have solar and green hydrogen makes up 83% of its fuel.
The advance in solar use is an aggressive approach. The plan is to go from the current 4,000 megawatts to more than 90,000 megawatts in 2045. To do that, battery storage capacity is a key. FPL plans to expand from 500 megawatts of storage to more than 50,000 megawatts.
To do that the company will build more solar fields across the state and in all likelihood, although no plans are in place we know of, expand current fields like those at Arcadia’s Wildflower Solar Energy Center and maybe even Babcock Ranch.
The topper on the 2045 goal is to convert natural gas plants to run on green hydrogen, which is a fuel made from splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen. The Florida Legislature helped make this idea economical when it passed a sales-tax exemption on equipment FPL will need to produce the green hydrogen.
FPL is already planning a $65 million green-hydrogen pilot project that should be in operation in 2023.
The best news, if it really comes to fruition, is FPL says it will carry out the plan with “zero incremental cost to customers, relative to alternatives.” The company left itself some wiggle room in that statement but explained it means we won’t be paying more than we normally might expect.
All the good news though makes us less concerned about our FPL bill and more excited that what is probably Florida’s largest company has embraced the idea we must do something about controlling emissions — putting its money and its future where its mouth is.
FPL deserves a pat on the back for showing leadership and innovation in fighting climate change.
