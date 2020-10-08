OUR POSITION: Punta Gorda was fortunate to have Howard Kunik at the helm during some difficult times.
Howard Kunik is not Superman, but he probably looked like a hero to the residents of Punta Gorda when he took on the challenge of rebuilding from Hurricane Charley.
Kunik, who retired recently after 15 years as city manager, was hired in 2005 as the aftermath of the devastating hurricane was still being realized. The city took a direct hit. Its businesses — the few that could open back up — were hurting. A majority of homes had roof damage. It was a mess.
The new city manager saw through the debris. He embraced the challenge.
“I knew that the community had an opportunity to completely revitalize itself from the ground up,” he said in a Sun interview published last week. He said it was a “perfect spot to be in.”
Kunik’s vision was right on target. Even today, 16 years after Hurricane Charley, people who visit the quaint downtown and marvel at the waterfront that beckons fishermen and boaters, express their impression that the city looks brand new. In many ways, it is.
With the help of an aggressive City Council and strong support from the community — including groups like TEAM Punta Gorda — Kunik rolled up his sleeves and began the task of rebuilding.
The city’s successful transition from ruin to a jewel of Southwest Florida was the result.
But rebuilding from the hurricane was not the only accomplishment Kunik can point to.
Looking back, he noted the Punta Gorda Pathway system, Herald Court Center in the downtown area, the Shell Creek Reservoir and Hendrickson Dam Spillway as key — although not always at the top of people’s list — projects that helped the city grow.
Affordable housing is an area where Punta Gorda led the way for the whole county after the hurricane and still does today. The city has never been afraid to use the words “affordable housing” and has been able to furnish veterans and senior citizens with apartments and facilities that are so lacking in Southwest Florida.
Everything wasn’t always rosy for Kunik. His personal struggles were evident after the fateful and accidental shooting of retired librarian Mary Knowlton in a Police Department exhibition of shoot/don’t shoot. The fallout from that tragedy led to the dismissal of Police Chief Tom Lewis, who was close to Kunik.
For months, Lewis’s fate was undecided and Kunik had to deal with those who said the chief had to go and those who supported the chief and said he was at no fault in the incident.
Kunik himself pointed to the failure of the city, and developers who came courting, to reach agreement on any project for the City Marketplace property that still sits vacant in a prime location in the middle of the downtown area. While useful for a number of events, the property would be a tax windfall if developed into storefronts, condos or a number of proposed uses.
But Kunik’s popularity was never really in question. His love of biking found him touring neighborhoods most weekends. He was never a stranger. He participated in most all charity events, even once joining a team of local basketball coaches and players for a charity game at Charlotte High.
While we’re sure his successor, Greg Murray, will be fine, it will be difficult not to miss Howard Kunik.
