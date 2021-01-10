OUR POSITION: There is a dangerous trend — especially by government entities — to limit information available to the public.
The Daily Sun has always had a goal of being the newspaper of record for Charlotte, DeSoto and South Sarasota counties. We work hard to bring you the news and keep our readers informed.
Sometimes it’s a struggle. The challenge to navigate government entities for news has seemingly never been greater and COVID-19, Marsy’s Law and national rhetoric critical of the news media have made it even more difficult.
Our readers are appalled at the fact China was able to cover up how the coronavirus originated and kept the deadly virus a secret for days or weeks while it began to spread outside the nation’s borders. Many believe that could not happen here.
We believe keeping a lid on news and attempts to limit the media’s access to what is happening in our neighborhoods is wrong. But silence is more and more often used as a tool to manage the public’s right to know.
Some examples include the fact that Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell has instructed his staff to no longer speak with reporters and editors at this newspaper. As we attempt to engage the sheriff in an in-person meeting to discuss the issue, he has accused The Daily Sun of printing incorrect information as a reason for limiting our access to news.
The Florida House and Senate have each filed bills to remove public notices from being printed in newspapers. This is not new. The bills surface seemingly every year. This latest attempt, however, could be the most serious threat yet to the public being forced to go online to search for transactions like plans to build a new gas station on your block. Legislators in Tallahassee don’t seem to realize how many people either have no access to the internet or do not care to use the internet.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has refused at times to release information about the COVID-19. The Orlando Sentinel recently had to sue the governor to get access to the White House released CDC recommendations to the state on how to manage the pandemic. The report recommended the information within it be released to the public and the governor’s administration chose not to release any of those reports for months.
Locally, the North Port City Commission had considered a move to remove all emails between the public and council members from the city’s database. Commission members backed off from this idea, fortunately.
Marsy’s Law is a topic we have addressed on numerous occasions. It is an amendment voted onto the state constitution that prevents the public from any information about the victims of crimes. While originally well-intentioned — with the idea of keeping criminals from being able to contact victims and/or victims from being harassed — law enforcement has taken the law to new levels.
Now, it’s impossible to find the names of police officers who shoot and kill someone in the line of duty. The law has even been used to keep secret the name of a bank that was robbed in Sarasota because, the sheriff there said, the bank was a victim. There are dozens of other examples we could give of how the public is being short-changed on access to government business and matters of interest.
At The Daily Sun, we promise to continue the fight to protect your right to know. We appreciate your support in those efforts.
