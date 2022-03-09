There is not much more we can say, or write, about Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and his antagonistic view of anything the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are in favor of.
Ladapo was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to support the governor’s anti-mask and Covid policies. He’s carried the anti-mask message to new heights where he now is questioning vaccines and their usefulness. And, he has the governor’s back.
A day after DeSantis let his guard down when he spotted high school students in masks standing behind him during a speech and gave them a good tongue-lashing about “Covid theater,” Lapado went on the attack. He once again disputed any advantage of wearing a mask and said the entire two-year campaign to get people to mask up was a waste.
Most recently, Lapado came out Monday to say healthy kids should not be vaccinated. The CDC says it’s a good idea, noting that those ages 5 and older should get a vaccine to help slow the spread of COVID-19. In Florida, 372,536 children ages 5 to 11, about 22% of the state’s 5 to 11 population, have had at least one dose. It should also be noted that COVID is a top 10 cause of deaths in children ages 5-11, according to the CDC.
Still, we understand why parents would hesitate, considering the number of breakthrough cases of Covid in people who have been vaccinated.
Ladapo’s call to not vaccinate children, though, causes us to question if he believes in vaccinations for measles, smallpox, polio.
Florida is the first state in the nation to have its health department recommend children not be vaccinated.
One thing we can say for Ladapo. He doesn’t mind going out on a limb.
